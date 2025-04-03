Survivor 48 voting: Who voted for Cedrek at Tribal Council?

The latest Survivor 48 Tribal Council left fans scratching their heads.

It looked like Sai Hughley might be in danger, but an unsuspecting castaway got voted out.

A Fake Merge happened early in Survivor 48, Episode 6, setting the tone for scrambling.

Only one person would be safe at Tribal Council after the first Individual Immunity Challenge of the season.

Kyle Fraser found safety and a power position to swing the vote in a preferred direction.

That’s exactly what Kyle did, as he helped vote out Charity Nelms that night.

But there was a stray vote that didn’t make sense.

Who voted for Cedrek McFadden at the Episode 6 Tribal Council?

Host Jeff Probst revealed that Charity received seven votes, Sai received five votes, and Cedrek McFadden received one vote.

Sai had pushed Charity to be voted out, leading many viewers to assume she voted against Charity.

But in the end credits for the episode, we learned what happened.

Some viewers missed those end credits and didn’t see the votes being revealed.

It was Sai who voted for Cedrek. Sai didn’t forget that Cedrek left her in the dark about voting out Bianca Roses during the previous Tribal Council, and she tossed in a rogue vote.

As a reminder, Sai voted against Chrissy during Episode 5, but she switched things up during Episode 6.

This voting situation could cause chaos during future episodes and a backlash after Cedrek saved Sai over Justin Pioppi.

Below is a full breakdown of how the votes went at the Survivor 48, Episode 6 Tribal Council:

Cedrek voted for Charity.

Chrissy voted for Charity.

David voted for Sai.

Eva voted for Sai.

Joe voted for Charity.

Kamilla voted for Charity.

Kyle voted for Charity.

Mary voted for Charity.

Mitch voted for Sai.

Sai voted for Cedrek.

Shauhin voted for Sai.

Star voted for Charity.

Charity voted for Sai.

Having Joe and Eva on opposite sides of the voting could lead to interesting future conversations between the duo.

