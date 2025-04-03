Survivor 48 recap: Who went home after the Fake Merge?

Survivor 48 aired a new episode on Wednesday night, and the game changed.

Bianca got blindsided during the previous episode, leaving just 13 people in the game.

And with 13 people, the New Era takes a season to that fake game stage.

This is where the Fake Merge happens, and everyone heads to one beach.

Host Jeff Probst has noted that he enjoys the players having to earn their spots in the Survivor Merge. That continued on Wednesday night.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Much of the April 2 episode was spent on everyone becoming one tribe and the process the 13 players had to survive to earn that merge.

Survivor 48, Episode 6 recap

When the new episode began, Sai was upset at Cedrek. He had orchestrated the Bianca blindside, and Sai was upset she was kept in the dark.

Mitch had voted for Sai (he was the only one), leaving him on an island. Would he become a target?

Day 12 began with the boats picking up two tribes to deliver them to their new home.

Sai loved re-joining Mary, but Mary said she felt sick about having to go through “that” again.

A note was given to the 13 castaways. The note revealed that an Advantage was hidden on the island. Off they ran to find it.

Sai and Charity saw the Advantage and ran for it. Sai got the Advantage, and it was for the upcoming challenge.

Eva spoke more about being on the autism spectrum. Joe was pumped to reconnect with her. Joe and Eva brought together the people they worked with (physical threats), and Eva revealed she had the Hidden Immunity Idol Star found.

The original Civa Tribe seemed like a possible alliance (Chrissy, Charity, Kamilla, David, Mitch, and Kyle). Charity also told Star to ask for her Idol back from Eva. Star was shocked about it. She shared that information with Eva and Joe.

I’ve watched this video like 80x and she straight up comes out of nowhere #Survivor #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/haM7N9p8Oh — Evan Jackson (@evanjackson__) April 3, 2025

Merge Meal Challenge

Two teams (six players each) competed to win the Merge Meal.

Sai got to sit out the first challenge because of her Advantage. She earned the Merge Meal and would get to compete for Immunity later.

Charity, Eva, Shauhin, Cedrek, Mitch, and Joe were on the first team. Mary, Chrissy, Kamilla, Kyle, David, and Star were on the second team.

The challenge was difficult. The players had to pull themselves through a muddy obstacle course before working through wood shavings and posts. Several other stages had to be completed before a large puzzle could be built.

Mary, Chrissy, Kamilla, Kyle, David, and Star won the Merge Meal and a shot at Individual Immunity.

how does Mary do everything she does with such grace on #Survivor pic.twitter.com/PGAwQYpYrv — RHAP (@RobHasApodcast) April 3, 2025

Who won the first Individual Immunity Challenge on Survivor 48?

Mary, Sai, Chrissy, Kamilla, Kyle, David, and Star competed for Individual Immunity.

The challenge involved balancing a ball on a platform. Each stage required the players to add another length to the poll that balanced the platform.

Chrissy was out first. Kamilla was out second. Mary dropped after looking solid.

Kyle, Star, Sai, and David were the final four players. Sai was the next one out. David followed her out.

Kyle and Star battled it out for the Individual Immunity Idol. Kyle won and earned safety.

David, Kamilla, Kyle, Star, Mary, Sai, and Chrissy enjoyed their Merge Feast.

Charity, Eva, Shauhin, Cedrek, Mitch, and Joe returned to camp with nothing.

Super impressive win by Kyle and nice fight by Star. To last and stay focused that long is insane 👏 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/Dve1krQdmy — Lyle 🏝️ (@_FromTheIsland) April 3, 2025

Who got voted off during Survivor 48, Episode 6?

It was an intense Tribal Council since many people hadn’t been to one yet.

The 13 people spoke candidly with host Jeff Probst, many of whom were nervous.

It was then time to vote.

Jeff read the votes: Sai, Charity, Cedrek, Sai, Charity, Sai, Sai, Sai, Charity, Charity, Charity, Charity, and Charity.

Charity Nelms was voted off Survivor (7-5-1).

Only 12 people were left, and they had made the Merge.

More news from Survivor

Boston Rob joked about being on the Survivor 50 cast. But it got many fans excited.

Carolyn Wiger was reportedly “cut” from Survivor 50. She was understandably upset.

Joe and Eva revealed where their relationship stands after Survivor 48.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.