Survivor 50: Carolyn Wiger reportedly out ‘without warning’

More Survivor 50 rumors have emerged this past week.

As the producers work through their list to create the perfect cast, some fan favorites have been passed over.

Carolyn Wiger is reportedly one of the hopeful alums who won’t appear on the Survivor 50 cast.

Carolyn was an energetic part of the Survivor 44 cast. She made it to the final three.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho won Survivor 44, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt was the runner-up, and Carolyn finished as the second runner-up, taking home a nice cash prize.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After her successful run on Survivor 44, Carolyn appeared on The Traitors 3, where Alan Cumming selected her as a Traitor.

Carolyn Wiger reportedly kept off the Survivor 50 cast

A report states that Carolyn was in the running for a spot on the Survivor 50 cast. But the U.S. Sun reported that she was cut.

“Carolyn was told she had a spot on Survivor 50 but now it’s not happening,” a source reportedly told The U.S. Sun. “It wasn’t signed yet but they verbally told her she would be on but just cut her. Without warning.”

The source of this information wasn’t revealed, but The U.S. Sun claimed it was a Survivor insider.

They stated that Carolyn was “furious” about the decision and that her “blood is boiling.”

“She’s upset mainly because of the reason – she fully believes the producers have a chip on their shoulder about Survivor players who go on to do other shows,” the report added.

Host Jeff Probst has admitted in past interviews that he grew frustrated seeing people from Survivor go on other shows.

Survivor alums have appeared on The Challenge, The Traitors, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Deal or No Deal Island.

Survivor legend Cirie Fields won The Traitors US, and several alums had success on The Challenge.

We don’t yet know who is on the Survivor 50 cast, so take reports like the one about Carolyn with a grain of salt.

Filming begins late this spring or early summer, so more Survivor 50 rumors will surface soon.

More news from Survivor

Parvati Shallow has retired from playing Survivor. She is ready for a new life chapter after appearing on Deal or No Deal Island 2 and playing Survivor: Australia.

Fans must wait for the Survivor voting results. The secret will remain that way for a long time.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Carolyn Wiger as a player (S44).

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.