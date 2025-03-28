Survivor 48: Eva and Joe give an update on their bond

Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter were part of an extremely emotional moment on Survivor 48.

During Survivor 48, Episode 5, an Immunity Challenge had the tribes battling for safety.

Each participant had to work a ball through a maze before their team could win.

Eva was the final person from her team, and she was struggling. The challenge was getting to her, and she was overstimulated.

Survivor fans learned earlier this season that Eva has autism, but she had only confided that information to Joe.

When the challenge was over, Joe (from a different tribe) went over to hug Eva and help her get centered. Eva then revealed her secret to everyone else on the show.

Even Jeff Probst got emotional as the players discussed what had happened, and Eva was shown lots of support.

Joe and Eva give an interview about their friendship

Survivor 48 was filmed last year, so everyone is home from Fiji. This allowed Joe and Eva to speak about their friendship on the show and where they stand after the season.

Joe immediately impressed Eva when he spoke about his family before even talking about himself on Day 1 of Survivor 48.

“This is an amazing human who has done so much and yet he’s most proud of his family,” Eva said.

“And I knew that this was the kind of person that would be accepting of me and be there for me in hard times. And so it just immediately was like — this is my guy, from literally the first step off the boat,” Eva elaborated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Eva spoke about watching the challenge with her parents, boyfriend, sister, and best friend. “And I felt so loved by them as they watched it and watching everybody cry around me.”

The duo was also asked where their relationship stands now that they are home with their respective families living in different parts of the country.

“Just simply put — same. She’s not just a friend, she’s family. My best friend. She will always be with me in my family, — always, no matter what. Period,” Joe stated.

“I love Joe more than anything. I am so thankful to have met such an amazing man. He really is my superhero,” Eva revealed.

Below is the scene from early in Survivor 48 when Eva confided in Joe.

Jeff Probst reacts to Eva opening up

Below is the scene where Eva finished her challenge and got hugs from supportive castmates. Host Jeff Probst then weighs in.

