Survivor 48 cast: Who is the most popular player?

A Survivor 48 cast popularity poll has been released following Episode 4.

An Instagram page regularly polls Survivor fans to learn their opinions on the players.

This season has yielded a runaway favorite, though it is admittedly early in the new campaign.

When a player gets eliminated, they are removed from future polls, which means Thomas Krottinger will drop off after he got blindsided.

Based on the Episode 4 polling results, Thomas exited as the fifth most popular player of the season. But he blundered the Advantage.

Thomas spoke about why he saved the Advantage during his exit interviews, which stems from the lies he told after his Journey.

Who are the most popular Survivor 48 cast members?

A new Survivor popularity poll was conducted after the latest episode, with roughly 2,500 fans weighing in. The poll looks at who fans enjoy watching and who they have not liked through the first four episodes.

As a reminder, this is a fan poll and not an exact science, but it gives us a window into how people view the Survivor 48 cast.

Mary Zheng is the most popular player this season. She holds the top spot in this online poll for the second straight week.

A vast 75 percent of the respondents stated they “love” Mary on the show, and an additional 19 percent said that they “like” Mary this season.

Kamilla Karthigesu registered the second-most support, with 67 percent of the fans saying they “love” her and 24 percent saying they like her.

Kyle Fraser, Joe Hunter, and Thomas round out the top five.

On the opposite end of the poll, only two percent of voters stated that they “love” Cedrek McFadden. His votes during the Episode 3 Tribal Council hurt his popularity.

Below are the poll results, which were shared on Instagram. Scroll to the second slide to see where everyone stacked up. It was noted that Kamilla has been rising on the charts since the season premiere.

Will Mary hang on to that top spot as the season progresses? Stay tuned!

Who do you “love” the most on the Survivor 48 cast? Share a comment below.

