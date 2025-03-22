Survivor 48: Thomas reveals why he saved his Advantage and the surprising secret his tribe kept from Star

Survivor 48 said goodbye to Thomas Krottinger during the latest episode.

Thomas made missteps that led to him being blindsided on a night he felt extremely safe.

Kamilla Karthigesu and Kyle Fraser brilliantly played a Hidden Immunity Idol to prolong their games despite being out-numbered that night.

Thomas became the fourth straight person eliminated from the Vula Tribe, extending suspicions that the tribe was cursed.

This came after Vula bragged about how easy it would be to win the Immunity Challenge after the tribes were shuffled.

Instead, Vula finished last place, sending them to the Tribal Council with host Jeff Probst.

Thomas reveals why he saved his Survivor Advantage

“Okay. So I’m old school. I’m like an old-school hardcore alliance, let’s go to the f****** end together,” Thomas stated in a Survivor exit interview.

“I worked really hard to have the California Girls [his Survivor alliance] feel like very much a safe alliance for me,” he added.

Thomas detailed how he had lied about what happened on his Journey, and his closest allies didn’t know he had an Advantage [a Steal-a-Vote].

“It would completely shatter my trust with the boys moving forward. If I play that advantage, I know that it would have cost me my alliance, and it would have kind of crumbled the game that I was building and playing. And it was all for what I felt like with a one-in-six shot that Kyle had an idol,” Thomas explained.

Thomas speaks more about his time on Survivor 48 in the exit interview below.

The tribe solved Star’s Idol clue and didn’t tell her

Star Toomey found a Beware Advantage and enlisted help from Lagi tribe members to help her solve it. As the episodes showed, she slowly revealed her secret to many people.

Thomas revealed that the tribe did solve her clue to get the Hidden Immunity Idol, but they chose not to tell her.

Thomas stated that his top goal was to protect Bianca Roses, and he wanted to protect her when she didn’t have a vote.

“I knew what was most likely the code for Star’s Beware Advantage. So if I needed to open it, I could give it to her. But if we went to Tribal and I’m protecting Bianca and she has no vote, and I know Eva wants Star out, and the boys feel comfortable with Star, I’m gonna leave that thing locked,” Thomas told Mike Bloom in the interview above.

