Survivor 48: A full recap and who went home

The final 14 players competed on a new episode of Survivor 48.

The castaways went through a Tribe Switch during the last episode.

Vula lost another Immunity Challenge despite having five new people.

The night ended with a huge blindside by Kyle and Kamilla. It sent Thomas home.

Two Immunity Idols are hidden and back in play, and Star Toomey has a Beware Advantage she can’t solve (it has an Idol inside).

As a reminder, here are the new-look tribes:

New Civa Tribe: Bianca, Cedrek, Chrissy, Mitch, and Sai.

New Lagi Tribe: Charity, David, Eva, Mary, and Star.

New Vula Tribe: Joe, Kamilla, Kyle, and Shauhin.

Survivor 48, Episode 5 recap

The episode began with Vula. The foursome went into damage control and expressed the importance of working together to win the upcoming challenges.

Joe, Kamilla, Kyle, and Shauhin strategized. Kyle and Kamilla were very pleased with their game move.

Survivor 48 Reward Challenge from Episode 5

Day 10 saw the three tribes gather with host Jeff Probst for a Reward Challenge.

An obstacle course involving moving balls through stages awaited them.

The winning tribe would go to the Sanctuary for pastries, donuts, and croissants (ham and cheese).

The runner-up tribe would get a smaller selection at their camp.

Lagi won (Charity, David, Eva, Mary, and Star).

Vula finished second (Joe, Kamilla, Kyle, and Shauhin).

Mary celebrated the win. Sai was upset.

After Sai sat out the challenge (she said she was tired), Chrissy and Mitch were annoyed at camp. They told Bianca they wanted to keep her. But Bianca had no vote after her Journey. Sai chatted with Cedrek about working with Bianca to get Chrissy out.

Lagi enjoyed their spoils at the Sanctuary. They rested, chatted, and refueled for the upcoming Immunity Challenge.

Vula got a box of food at camp that they enjoyed. It helped the foursome bond again.

Survivor 48, Episode 5 Immunity Challenge

An obstacle course on water and land awaited the final 14 players on Day 11.

This was the familiar challenge of players pulling a boat from the water to land before maneuvering balls through a table maze.

Vula won (Joe, Kamilla, Kyle, and Shauhin were safe).

It came down to Eva (Lagi) vs Sai (Civa). Each woman needed to land a ball in the table maze to win Tribe Immunity.

Eva had struggled for a while, but she emotionally pulled it out.

Lagi was the runner-up (Charity, David, Eva, Mary, and Star were safe).

Eva (who has autism) was breaking down (due to being overstimulated), and Joe came from the other tribe to help settle her. It was a touching moment that even made host Jeff Probst emotional. She spoke about what she was going through after the challenge.

A shocking Immunity Idol moment

Star told her new tribe she had the Beware Advantage. Eva opened it. Star let Eva have the Hidden Immunity Idol.

It was an incredibly nice gesture by Star, and it made her a new ally in Eva.

Tribal Council from Survivor 48, Episode 5

An important Tribal Council wrapped up the new episode.

Bianca, Cedrek, Chrissy, Mitch, and Sai were at risk of going home.

Camp life made it unclear who the real target would be at Tribal Council.

The chat with Jeff also left things unclear. Who would go home next?

Jeff read off the votes: Sai, Chrissy, Bianca, and Bianca.

Bianca Roses was blindsided and sent home.

