Survivor 50 fan voting returns: Here are the new categories

The Survivor 50 fan voting continues tonight.

A third round of voting will begin during the April 16 episode of Survivor 48.

The producers have given fans control over many aspects of the future season.

This has allowed fan input on tribe colors and whether or not the Fire-Making Challenge will remain.

Seven categories have already been voted on, with the early voting results still under wraps.

Survivor host Jeff Probst revealed that the secret will remain in place until the Survivor 50 cast arrives in Fiji.

This will add to the suspense when fans tune in to watch the episodes in Spring 2026.

It’s time for more Survivor 50 fan voting

Three new voting categories arrive on Wednesday, April 16. Fans can vote using the Survivor webpage portal.

Below are the three new topics.

The Immunity Necklace – Every year, the production team constructs a new Immunity Necklace. The Individual Immunity Challenge winner gets to wear that necklace. Now, fans will get to vote on what it should look like.

Supplies – Survivor fans will vote on whether tribes should begin with supplies. New Era seasons have forced tribes to compete for them, but it’s up to the fans to decide how Survivor 50 will look.

Twists – Jeff Probst recently teased this category. Fans will decide if Survivor 50 involves twists or a straightforward game. “The right twist at the right moment can change the game for players in exciting ways. But some fans prefer a more straightforward game where strategic alliances are all that matter. Which are you?” reads the topic.

How are you going to vote in the latest Survivor 50 fan voting? Leave us a comment below! Do you prefer Old School or New Era in your Survivor fandom?

Survivor 50 voting during tonight's episode will include:



– The immunity necklace design.

– If tribes start with a pot, machete, flint, etc. or have to earn them.

– A very twist-heavy season or a more old school game.#Survivor #Survivor48 #Survivor50 pic.twitter.com/hFssFbKMQy — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) April 16, 2025

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.