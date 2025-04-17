Survivor fans are convinced producers ‘rigged’ game for Eva to win

Many Survivor fans were frustrated by what they saw during a new episode.

In the eyes of those Survivor fans, the production team favored Eva Erickson.

Midway through the episode, Eva won the Individual Immunity Challenge.

Winning the Immunity Necklace guaranteed Eva’s safety for the day.

Eva’s safety also removed her as a possible target at Tribal Council.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the end, the argument became about sending home either Chrissy Sarnowsky or Kamilla Karthigesu.

Chrissy became the second member of the Survivor 48 jury.

Eva Erickson gets a Secret Advantage from production

Eva, Joe Hunter, David Kinne, and Mary Zheng enjoyed a taco feast. The quartet had been the final four players in the Immunity Challenge.

Upon arriving for tacos, the players found the table set with placards for where each person would sit.

Eva found a scroll behind her placard, providing her a chance at gaining a Secret Advantage in the game.

Later, when she opened the clue, it read that Eva earned it by winning the challenge. However, the existence of a new Advantage and how Eva received it angered many Survivor fans.

Many Survivor fans are upset about Eva’s Survivor Advantage

Below are notes that Survivor fans posted to social media during and after the April 17 episode.

“How interesting – Eva found a secret advantage where her name is! Production ain’t slick! I hate it here! Such BS! #Survivor #Survivor48 @survivorcbs,” wrote an aggravated fan.

How interesting – Eva found a secret advantage where her name is! Production ain’t slick! I hate it here! Such BS! #Survivor #Survivor48 @survivorcbs pic.twitter.com/7nFaJTXpkk — Troy 🥥🌴 (@Gingersnaps823) April 17, 2025

“Now hold on- They straight up put an advantage JUST in Eva’s bowl??? #Survivor #Survivor48,” questioned another Survivor fan.

Now hold on- They straight up put an advantage JUST in Eva's bowl??? #Survivor #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/AwALl1L6Dj — MATHEW (@itsmathewturner) April 17, 2025

“Eva finding the advantage at her ASSIGNED SEAT hahahaha it’s not even about luck at this point #survivor #survivor48,” wrote another fan upset at the new Survivor Advantage.

Eva finding the advantage at her ASSIGNED SEAT hahahaha it’s not even about luck at this point #survivor #survivor48 pic.twitter.com/mGt8dmUCaX — Jess🏝️ (@jessforlast) April 17, 2025

Other fans took things even further, claiming the show is “rigged” for Eva to win the $1 million prize.

“It looks like this season has been rigged for Eva to win. Why did she need an advantage on top of immunity? #Survivor48 #Survivor,” someone wrote.

It looks like this season has been rigged for Eva to win. Why did she need an advantage on top of immunity? #Survivor48 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/iUrXY3oWHF — Dawn (@WonderGoddess51) April 17, 2025

So what do you think? Did Eva get an unfair Survivor Advantage? Weigh in with a comment below!

More news from Survivor

Fans can vote on the new Survivor 50 poll. New aspects about the upcoming season are also being discussed.

Jeff Probst discussed why Russell Hantz never won Survivor. The three-time player probably isn’t getting a Survivor 50 invite.

Sai Hughley revealed she would have been a bitter juror and spoke about the funny way she would have voted.

Boston Rob Mariano teased a return for Survivor 50. Was it just a joke, or is he coming back again?

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.