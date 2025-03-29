Survivor 48 teaser: ‘The game is about to change’

A Survivor 48 promo teases what’s next.

We are five episodes into the new season, and the show has already been packed with drama.

An emotional scene happened in Episode 5 when Eva Erickson struggled during a challenge.

Eva was overwhelmed and overstimulated but pulled out a victory for her tribe.

After the challenge, Joe Hunter came from his tribe to help calm her down. When she was settled, Eva revealed to everyone else (Joe already knew) that she had autism.

The sequence even caused host Jeff Probst to cry, but they still had to have a Tribal Council that night.

Bianca Roses was blindsided as the Civa Tribe lost a member on Day 11. Only 13 people remain in the game.

Survivor 48, Episode 6 synopsis

“A mad dash ensues when an opportunity to get ahead in the game lands on the beach. Then, information is a free-for-all when players talk strategy over a reward meal,” reads the Survivor synopsis for the April 2 episode.

It sounds like some secrets will be revealed during a new reward meal.

Jeff Probst smiles during a new episode of Survivor 48. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

TV promo for April 2 Survivor episode

Below is the TV promo for Survivor 48, Episode 6. It debuts at 8/7c on Wednesday, April 2.

“The game is about to change,” a castaway reads from a note on the beach.

“Drop your buffs!” is the next line he reads as the castaways get excited.

Much cheering happens after that as the final 13 players unite on a single beach.

Be ready for some chaos as Survivor 48 takes a step toward the merge, and the game gets shaken up again.

Day 12 will be a big one for these players. Some are excited to be reunited with the people they started the season with, while others may scramble to find an Advantage.

Previous episodes of Survivor 48 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.