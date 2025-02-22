Survivor 48 sneak peek: Castaways arrive and the first Immunity Challenge begins

The Survivor 48 sneak peeks have begun to arrive.

CBS and the show’s producers are giving Survivor fans an early look.

The first Survivor 48 episode arrives on Wednesday, February 26 at 8/7c. It’s a two-hour event that nobody should miss.

Before the action begins, CBS dropped the full cast list, which includes bios for the 18 new players.

Many interesting professions are represented this season, but all eyes may be on the stunt performer.

Can a stunt performer step into the world of Survivor and dominate challenges in Fiji? How will he do against two firefighters?

Survivor 48 cast arrives in new sneak peek

A sneak peek of the season premiere reveals the 18 new castaways arriving at the beach.

The three tribes are revealed, and host Jeff Probst meets the new players for the first time.

Excitement abounds as they all come ashore, and we get a few quotes from the players as they give their first confessionals.

The first Survivor 48 Immunity Challenge

Below is a sneak peek of the first Survivor 48 Immunity Challenge.

An obstacle course awaits the castaways after host Jeff Probst finishes welcoming them to the game.

Which group has what it takes to win the first Immunity Challenge of the season? This is where people can find guaranteed safety, and the weakest tribe typically gets exposed.

The full Survivor 48 season promo

A full promo for Survivor 48 was released earlier this winter. It features Jeff talking up the new season and each new castaway getting some screen time. As a reminder, all 18 players are new to the game.

It doesn’t answer any questions about themes or who the people are to beat this season, but it does ramp up the excitement level for the Spring 2025 season.

Most die-hard fans have likely seen this promo airing on CBS this winter, but it’s still a great primer ahead of the season premiere.

Survivor 48 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.