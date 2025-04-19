Survivor 48, Episode 9 promo: ‘Eva’s gone’

An extended promo for Survivor 48, Episode 9 has been released.

The new footage reveals that Eva Erickson goes missing, and that drama lies ahead for one castaway.

We are fresh off saying goodbye to Chrissy Sarnowsky, who was voted out of Tribal Council in an 8-1 decision.

Chrissy voted for Shauhin Davari, and Star Tooney lost her vote. Everyone else voted for Chrissy to go.

Chrissy became the second member of the Survivor 48 jury, joining Cedrek McFadden on the opposite side at Tribal Councils.

Nine people are left competing for the $1 million prize.

Survivor 48 synopsis for the April 23 episode

“Tensions continue to rise among disagreeing alliance members. Concentration is key in this week’s Individual Immunity Challenge. Then, a secretive midnight journey turns not so secretive when tribemates notice this player sneak out of camp,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode.

The April 23 episode, Welcome to the Party, heavily hints at what’s to come for Eva.

The Survivor 48, Episode 9 extended promo

Below is the TV promo running for the upcoming Survivor episode. It’s an extended version of what we saw after Episode 8.

“I’m laying there asleep; here comes Shauhin, standing over top of me,” Joe Hunter states in the new footage. “He’s like, ‘Eva’s gone!'”

Later in the footage, we see Joe and David Kinne arguing. Have they drifted apart?

Why does Eva go missing?

Eva has a chance to win a Secret Advantage after what happened in the latest episode. She must sneak out of camp to acquire it, but she may get caught.

Many Survivor fans feel the Advantage is unfair. They took to social media to suggest that the game had been “rigged” to help her out.

More to come on Survivor 48

The Survivor castaways getting voted out have been giving some interesting exit interviews.

Sai revealed she would have been a bitter juror. She revealed who she was ready to vote for to win the season.

Chrissy says Joe and Eva are running the game. She said viewers haven’t seen everything, and called a “Godfather” in the game.

More news and notes from Survivor

Jeff Probst admitted why Russell Hantz never won. Russell played the US version of Survivor three times and made it to the end twice.

Rumors about The Traitors 4 tease new alums from reality TV. People from Survivor, Big Brother, The Real Housewives, and Bachelor Nation are mentioned.

