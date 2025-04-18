Survivor 48: Chrissy states Joe and Eva were ‘running the game’

Survivor 48 said goodbye to Chrissy Sarnowsky, but she has much to say about her time in Fiji.

Chrissy was the ninth person voted off Survivor 48. She also became the second jury member.

Chrissy was eliminated on Day 15 in an 8-1 vote over Shauhin Davari. Star Toomey had no vote after losing it during a Journey.

The episode also showcased Eva Erickson winning an Individual Immunity Challenge after being teamed up with Joe Hunter earlier.

Joe and Eva have been shown as part of a strong five-person alliance beginning to steamroll the game.

According to Chrissy, Eva and Joe are running things.

Chrissy calls Joe the ‘Godfather’ in a new interview

“I wish they’d show Joe and Eva running the game because that’s what’s going on right now,” Chrissy revealed in an interview shared below.

“I look at it now and Joe seems like he’s the Godfather and everybody’s got to come to Joe and he says: ‘Let me, let me think about what’s going on,’” she added.

The interviewer also asked Chrissy how frustrating it was as she tried to break through the dominating alliance on Survivor 48.

“Very frustrating. If you look at the numbers, we had five Civa,” Chrissy noted. “There was 10 people. Star lost her vote, so there’s nine votes. We had the numbers if we would have stayed Civa strong, and I get it. I know when we switched tribes that second time, people formed other bonds. And I saw that happen, but even Kamilla and Kyle were pretty upfront with me. They said they were still willing to work with this Civa four, but they also said they were working with Joe and Eva.”

As viewers know, Joe, Eva, Mary Zheng, David Kinne, and Kyle Fraser had a strong alliance that left everyone not in that alliance scrambling. Will one of them win Survivor 48?

Below is the full interview; Chrissy states that watching the latest episode revealed much she didn’t know while filming in Fiji. She discussed searching for a Hidden Immunity Idol that wasn’t shown during an episode.

Chrissy also said she knew she was getting voted out at Tribal Council. She says she tried to talk to Joe, but he wouldn’t even look at her. Chrissy also knew that Kyle and Kamilla Karthigesu were working together.

