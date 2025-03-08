Survivor 48, Episode 3: The race is on for a Hidden Immunity Idol

A new Survivor episode arrives on Wednesday night.

The early promos suggest that the Vula Tribe will be scrambling.

Vula has lost each of the first two Immunity Challenges on Survivor 48.

The tribe is in trouble as the season progresses, and fans are already joking about them being one of the worst tribes in history.

Kevin Leung got Blindsided during Episode 2. He became the second person sent to Ponderosa.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kevin’s elimination came after Stephanie Berger was voted out on the first episode. She was also on the Vula Tribe.

Vula is down two players, and we are only at Day 5 of Survivor 48.

Survivor 48, Episode 3 arrives on March 12

A new Survivor episode debuts on Wednesday, March 12. The installment is called Committing to the Bit, but a full synopsis has not been released (yet).

The third episode of the season is 90 minutes, and it begins at 8/7c. A new episode of The Amazing Race 37 follows at 9:30/8:30c.

Survivor TV promo for March 12

Below are the TV promos for the March 12 episode of Survivor 48. They are combined into a nice 29-second advertisement that hints at lots of action.

Chaos consumes the Vula Tribe in the first promo, as everyone knows the Hidden Immunity Idol is in play again.

Saiounia “Sai” Hughley found a Beware Advantage on the first episode that led her to an Immunity Idol. Her four-person alliance with Kevin, Justin Pioppi, and Cedrek McFadden allowed her to feel safe.

Sai used her Immunity Idol during the second episode when she got convinced that she was in danger. Only one person voted for her, though. That may lead to some frustrations about wasting her Idol.

Mary Zheng and Sai are shown scrambling for a new Hidden Immunity Idol in the Episode 3 promo. Mary feels on the outs of the tribe, and Sai would love to be in the power position again.

Check out the promo below to see additional action coming from the March 12 episode of Survivor 48.

More reality TV news

Survivor 50 voting results yield an interesting view. Fans were given control by the Survivor producers to decide on important aspects of the upcoming season.

Fans want a 39-day season, and Jeff Probst responded. Many Survivor fans still miss the old-school length.

A former Big Brother winner was arrested again. He has found many legal problems since being a houseguest on the show.

Another Big Brother winner says he blew through his winnings. The $510,000 he got from the show is already reportedly gone.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7 on CBS.