Survivor 48 recap: Who got voted out this time?

Survivor 48 aired its second episode on Wednesday night.

As CBS advertised, three castaways went on a Journey, and the second Immunity Challenge happened.

As a reminder, Stephanie Berger was voted out on the first episode.

She made it to Day 3, but a four-person alliance on the Vula Tribe ended her time in Fiji.

Sai Hughley (Vula) has an Immunity Idol that she got with the help of her tribe.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And the Survivor 50 voting began as the episode played. Jeff Probst and the producers allowed fans to vote on key aspects of the upcoming season.

Survivor 48, Episode 2 recap

The new episode picked up with Vula following the first Tribal Council. Mary Zheng had voted for Sai, and Sai was upset about it. But Sai was already aligned with Justin Pioppi, Cedrek McFadden, and Kevin Leung. Mary didn’t have much direction.

At Civa Tribe, David Kinne (a stunt performer) revealed he was born with four nipples. The tribe then began comparing embarrassing body issues and bonded.

The Lagi Tribe was equally confident, with people discussing how well they worked together. “Respect” and “loyalty” were words mentioned. Then Star Toomey got upset when her name came up as someone to sit out the next Immunity Challenge.

Star felt in danger and went searching for help. She found the Beware Advantage at Lagi and the cryptex with the Immunity Idol inside. Until she gets it out, Star has lost her Tribal Council vote. She enlisted Joe Hunter and Shauhin Davari to solve the puzzle. Later, she told other tribe members.

Kyle Fraser later found the Beware Advantage at Civa. Kyle asked Kamilla Karthigesu to help him solve it. She was excited about doing it. Kamilla opened it, and Kyle suddenly had a Hidden Immunity Idol.

Star telling everyone on the tribe about her beware advantage GIRL WHYYYY #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/8stdxoEkGr — R A E 💋 (@RaenOfTerror) March 6, 2025

A Survivor 48 Journey

Thomas (Lagi), Mitch (Civa), and Mary (Vula) went on the new Journey. The trio had puzzles to complete. Completing the puzzle yielded Advantages. Failure to finish in time meant a lost vote at the Tribal Council.

Mitch blew through it with success. Thomas also solved it. Mary lost her vote.

Mitch can block a vote at Tribal Council. Thomas can steal a vote at Tribal Council.

Thomas lied and told his tribe he didn’t participate. Mary was honest and said she lost her vote. Mitch revealed he had won an Advantage.

Mary fighting to go on the journey only to fail and lose her vote #Survivor pic.twitter.com/fehe5fRCv2 — Hayley 😁🙃 | 9-1-1 / The Rookie (@Blankets_Rsoft) March 6, 2025

Survivor 48, Episode 2 Immunity and Reward Challenge

The tribes battled on an obstacle course on the water.

The reward was a massive fishing kit. Second place would get a smaller one.

Kamilla and Star sat out the challenge. Star was no longer upset about sitting out.

Mitch dominated the challenge, and Civa won immunity and reward.

Lagi finished second and also gained safety and a small reward.

Vula lost again and had to head right back to Tribal Council. Jeff kept their flint.

The second Tribal Council of Survivor 48

The Vula Tribe had to face Jeff Probst again. Was everyone going to vote for Mary? The editing made it seem like chaos was coming.

Sai played her Hidden Immunity Idol. It hinted that chaos was indeed coming. A plan had been hatched. As a reminder, Mary lost her vote during the Journey.

Jeff read the votes as Sai, Kevin, and Kevin.

Kevin Leung was blindsided and sent home.

More from Survivor

Here are some early Survivor 50 voting results from the fans. It hints at what fans want to see from the upcoming season.

Fans want a 39-day season, and Jeff Probst responded. Many fans miss the old-school length.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.