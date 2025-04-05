Survivor 48: Charity reacts to Eva calling her ‘fake’ and reveals castaways were ‘scared’ to go against Eva

Survivor 48 said goodbye to Charity Nelms.

Now, the Florida native is speaking about her experience.

The latest Survivor episode featured the Fake Merge, and 12 people were at risk of being voted out.

The castaways were split on what to do next, leading to a dramatic Tribal Council.

Sai Hughley survived. But for how long?

We even saw a rogue vote for Cedrek McFadden that could cause chaos.

So what does Charity have to say about all the drama?

Charity was ‘shocked’ that Eva called her fake

Watching the show back, Charity Nelms learned more about why more people didn’t have her back.

When the three tribes were brought together, she thought her former tribe was still on her side, but the latest episode revealed that wasn’t the case.

Eva Erickson felt Charity showcased some “fakeness” and helped turn the tide against her.

“I was shocked that she called me fake,” Charity stated during a new exit interview.

“Because, first off, we’re not required to go out there and call people names. There are no clips of me doing that other than calling David ‘big dumb idiot,’ which is something I say in real life, which I think is like silly. I was very shocked that she called me fake,” Charity added.

“Never in my life have I been accused of being fake because I am too real and it gets me in trouble, clearly! Every interaction I had with Eva was incredibly authentic and genuine,” she further elaborated.

Charity suggested people were afraid to look bad if they turned on Eva

Eva had a very touching episode when she revealed that she has autism. She struggled in a challenge but pulled out a win for her tribe. After that challenge, she broke down, and Joe Hunter came over to comfort her.

The moment impacted how the castaways viewed Eva.

When Charity pushed for Eva to be voted out at the Episode 6 Tribal Council, she found some pushback.

“I think a lot of people were just scared to do that [vote out Eva] — to look bad when that was a very real moment that transcended the game,” Charity stated in another Survivor 48 interview.

Charity explained how things changed for Eva after she shared her backstory.

“That was a human moment. But we are also playing the game now, and to treat her differently because of that, I personally don’t think is fair,” Charity added.

“I think that we’re all on the same playing field. She is incredible, brave, smart, and that’s why I want her out of the game. She also has an idol in her bag that wasn’t really hers. So the reception to that was like, ‘We think you’re right. And yeah, we kind of want to do that too,’ but we’re scared,” Charity elaborated.

