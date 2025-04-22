Survivor 48 bonus scenes: Hidden Immunity search and more

Survivor 48 bonus scenes were revealed to add more to the previous episode.

Many scenes have hit the cutting room floor this season, and even the 90-minute episodes haven’t been long enough to reveal everything.

During Survivor 48, Episode 8, Chrissy Sarnowsky was voted out.

It was nearly a unanimous Tribal Council, with Chrissy voting for Shauhin Davari, Star Tooney losing her vote, and everyone else voting against Chrissy.

But before Chrissy was sent packing, she tried to save herself. That’s where one of the bonus scenes comes in.

Chrissy and Kyle Fraser were alone at camp when they decided to go Idol hunting.

A search for the Hidden Immunity Idol

As four castaways enjoyed a Taco Feast and four others went on a Survivor Journey, Kyle and Chrissy were left alone at camp.

Kyle proposed the idea of searching for a Hidden Immunity Idol. Chrissy revealed that she thought Eva Erickson had it, but Kyle was convinced there was something else on the island.

Kyle wanted to be able to pull off a move that night or in the future, and the search was on.

They were unsuccessful at finding a Hidden Immunity Idol, but this may address social media complaints from fans who are upset the castaways aren’t doing more searches.

A bonus scene from the Survivor 48 Taco Feast

A second Secret Survivor scene comes from the Taco Feast.

Eva, Joe Hunter, David Kinne, and Mary Zheng talked strategy about the game.

Mary and David felt it was time to be nervous, but Joe and Eva were enjoying the feast.

Mary was convinced that if they didn’t get their act together, someone in the strong alliance would get voted out next.

Below is a combined video of the Survivor 48 bonus scenes. Should the footage have been shown during Episode 8?

