Survivor 49 begins filming, Survivor 50 up next

Survivor 49 has begun filming.

The new season is filming in Fiji, with plans to debut on CBS this fall.

Host Jeff Probst announced that the Survivor 49 cast only has new players.

Viewers can look forward to meeting 18 new folks when the show returns.

Survivor 49 is the final New Era season before the one fans are most excited about.

We will enjoy more Survivor 48 episodes this spring, but it’s exciting to already look ahead to the future.

When did Survivor 49 begin filming?

The Survivor 49 cast reportedly began playing the game on Sunday, April 20.

A $1 million prize is available to the 18 new castaways.

Where is Survivor 49 being filmed?

The new Survivor season is being filmed in Fiji. The production team saves money by keeping the show in Fiji, and that’s exactly where the new season is being filmed.

When will the Survivor 49 cast be announced?

The producers will tease the Survivor 49 cast during the upcoming Survivor 48 season finale.

Early footage from Fiji will be presented, but CBS won’t announce the official cast until late summer or early fall.

When will Survivor 49 be on television?

The Survivor 49 season premiere will debut in the fall of 2025. CBS will continue airing the show during its Wednesday night primetime hours.

Survivor 49 has begun filming (Sunday April 20 Fiji Time being Day 1)



(Source: InsideSurvivor) pic.twitter.com/TY3L86FaMH — Reality TV News/Updates (@Realitytv__fan) April 20, 2025

When will Survivor 50 begin filming?

Survivor 50 filming will likely begin shortly after Survivor 49 ends.

The production team likes to film seasons back-to-back now, so there will likely only be a small time gap between Survivor 49 ending and Survivor 50 beginning in Fiji.

The Survivor 50 cast will likely begin playing in late May or early June.

Survivor 50 should debut on CBS in January or February 2026. Before that timeframe arrives, CBS and the production team will tease and release the Survivor 50 cast list. Everyone from the upcoming season is returning to the show.

Remember to participate in the Survivor 50 fan voting. Fans decide many components of the new season.

