When is the Survivor 48 season finale? Here’s the full schedule

We are quickly approaching the Survivor 48 season finale.

It’s been an exciting season, with 18 new players competing for the $1 million prize.

Twists and turns have led us to this point, and soon the Survivor 48 jury will name its winner.

Many fans are already looking forward to Survivor 50, but we still need to crown a Survivor 48 winner and then enjoy Survivor 49.

Unfortunately, there is no live reunion show this spring, but maybe Survivor fans voted for it to return in Season 50.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Host Jeff Probst previously announced that we have to wait a while to learn the voting results in the Survivor 50 polls.

When is the Survivor 48 season finale?

There are 13 episodes for Survivor 48. That’s down a tick from last year, when Survivor 47 had 14 episodes.

The eighth episode debuted on April 16, when Chrissy Sarnowsky was voted out. Chrissy became the second jury member, joining Cedrek McFadden on the opposite side of Tribal Council.

Below is a list of the remaining episodes of Survivor 48 (as of April 20), including the three-hour season finale.

The Survivor 48 season finale is on Wednesday, May 21. That’s how close we are to learning the latest Sole Survivor.

April 23: Survivor 48, Episode 9 (Welcome to the Party).

April 30: Survivor 48, Episode 10.

May 7: Survivor 48, Episode 11.

May 14: Survivor 48, Episode 12.

May 21: Survivor 48, Episode 13 (three-hour season finale).

How does the season finale work for Survivor 48?

The Survivor 48 season finale will begin with five people left in the game.

A final five challenge will happen early in the May 21 episode, securing someone a guaranteed spot in the final four.

Later in the episode, the final four players will battle for who gets a guaranteed spot in front of the jury.

The player who wins the challenge at the final four decides who will compete in the Fire-Making Challenge.

The Fire-Making Challenge is one of host Jeff Probst’s favorite components of the New Era.

Will the physical alliance stay strong until the end? Tune in on Wednesday nights this spring to find out!

More news from Survivor

David Kinne says he is done with “keyboard warriors” commenting on Survivor 48. He addressed it on social media.

Sai Hughley revealed she would have been a bitter juror. Sai made other interesting comments, including how she would have voted for the winner.

Chrissy Sarnowsky says Joe and Eva are running the game. Will Joe Hunter and Eva Erickson make it to the end?

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.