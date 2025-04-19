Survivor 48’s David Kinne upset with ‘keyboard warriors’

Survivor 48 castaway David Kinne doesn’t like how many fans reacted to the latest episode.

An interaction between David and Chrissy Sarnowsky from Tribal Council led to many fan posts on social media.

Chrissy talked about wanting to play the game and not “chum it up” in Fiji.

She wanted to make moves against the physical threats, of which David, Joe Hunter, Kyle Fraser, and Eva Erickson were considered.

Joe and David got upset when she talked about fearing that she would get “run over” by them.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

David then alluded to it not being fair that people could align by gender and not by strength.

In her exit interviews, Chrissy stated that “David was literally yelling at me” during the Tribal Council.

Survivor fans are frustrated with David following the new episode

Many Survivor fans took to social media to share their frustrations with what they perceived as David talking over Chrissy and being disrespectful.

They echoed something Kamilla Karthigesu said about some players having terrible jury management skills.

“The only solace I have from this episode is that David’s abysmal jury management has lost him $1 million #Survivor48,” wrote one Survivor fan.

The only solace I have from this episode is that David’s abysmal jury management has lost him $1 million #Survivor48 pic.twitter.com/I4arAvOYbd — Sarah Little (@sarahlittle96) April 17, 2025

“David playing a victim cause other players would dare to want the strong alpha males winning challenges out… #Survivor,” wrote another Survivor fan.

David playing a victim cause other players would dare to want the strong alpha males winning challenges out…🙄#Survivor pic.twitter.com/ddbq3W0w7J — Lisa (@lisamarieLML) April 17, 2025

“David sitting there acting like strong males already don’t have a leg up in the game… boy you better chill #survivor48,” noted someone else.

David sitting there acting like strong males already don’t have a leg up in the game… boy you better chill🙄 #survivor48 pic.twitter.com/FLIbZGNvJF — G. Van Woeart (@GVanWoeart) April 17, 2025

David responds to backlash from Survivor fans

David saw the social media backlash following the latest Survivor episode and wanted to steer viewers to several podcasts. He also referred to the fans posting about him as “keyboard warriors.”

“I’ll take the assessment of two professionals and experienced players over the keyboard warriors any day,” David posted on X.

“If you want a good analysis of #season48 episode 8, listen to @RobHasApodcast with @stephenfishbach . Great analysis and read on almost everything!” David added.

Several Survivor fans were quick to respond to David’s post.

“You were talking down to Chrissy and she said even yelling at her, a woman at tribal council. Hella weird and disrespectful tbh!” responded one fan.

“She also said Joe and Eva picked each other first which is quite literally wrong. They were the last pick as represented in the edit,” David retorted.

“The deflection,” one fan wrote.

“Notice how he avoided the yelling at her at tc. Very selective I see,” another fan added.

David has not yet addressed those additional fan tweets.

David Kinne addresses Survivor fans online. Pic credit: @flyhighdivelow/X

More Survivor news

A new Survivor promo reveals that “Eva’s gone.” It should be an exciting new episode.

Sai Hughley revealed she would have been a bitter juror. And Sai also revealed who she would have voted for as the winner.

Chrissy Sarnowsky says Joe and Eva are running the game. According to Chrissy, viewers haven’t seen everything, and called Joe a “Godfather” in the game.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.