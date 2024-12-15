Survivor 47 spoilers: What does new advertisement mean?

The Survivor 47 season finale is on the way for Wednesday night, and a new advertisement provides a unique perspective from the episode.

Only four players are left in the competition, with Andy Rueda and Genevieve Mushaluk getting eliminated on part one of the season finale.

Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final four on Survivor 47.

One of those players will be named the Sole Survivor during the December 18 episode and leave Fiji $1 million richer.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Rachel is the favorite to win the jury vote. But will she make it to the final three?

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A new CBS ad presents an animated Survivor 47 jury

Producers have shared some Survivor spoilers. But it’s a huge tease left for fans to decipher.

Below is a six-second promo that CBS is running for the Survivor 47 season finale. On the surface, viewers may get distracted by the big text on the screen. But a lot is happening in the background.

Seven people are sitting in the jury spots, with Andy and Genevieve now part of the group. As something happens during the Survivor 47 season finale, the jury reacts excitedly and shocked.

Sierra Wright puts her hands to her face as she gasps, Andy smiles, Sol Yi frowns, Gabe Ortis puts his hands on his head, Caroline Vidmar stares in shock, Kyle cheers, and Genevieve puts her head in her hands.

So, what did the jury see? Is this scene from watching the final four players enter and being shocked to see who won the last Immunity Challenge? Maybe they are reacting to the results of the Fire-Making Challenge.

Watch the brief video below and leave us a comment on what you think has happened. What would lead to an animated reaction like this from the Survivor 47 jury?

More exciting news from the world of Survivor

Teeny addressed her blowup on Sam. Teeny’s reaction on social media led to a response from Liz “Applebee’s” Wilcox from Survivor 46. Liz will never live down that moment.

Here’s what Survivor fans said about Teeny’s blowup. Many viewers expressed frustration with how Teeny treated Sam in that moment, but we will hear more from her after Survivor 47 ends.

Any Rueda’s Survivor exit interview was interesting. He spoke about how he “did not feel in danger” ahead of that fateful Tribal Council. Andy also talked about his relationships with Sam and Rachel.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.