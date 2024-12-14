Survivor 47 winner: Is Rachel LaMont about to win $1 million?

It’s almost time to find out who wins Survivor 47.

Rachel LaMont has the resume to become the Survivor 47 winner, but she still needs to secure a spot in the final three.

During part one of the Survivor 47 season finale, Rachel made it to the final four with Sue Smey, Sam Phalen, and Teeny Chirichillo.

A comparison of resumes from Fiji puts Rachel well ahead of her fellow castaways as the final episode approaches.

Genevieve Mushaluk seemed to be Rachel’s biggest threat, but she was voted out on Episode 13.

Though anything can happen during the two-hour Survivor episode on December 18, it seems that Rachel has a clear path to victory.

How can Rachel become the Survivor 47 winner?

If Rachel makes it to the final three, she will likely be the Sole Survivor for Season 47.

Rachel can take several different routes to the final three. The easiest route is to win the final Immunity Challenge and guarantee herself a spot.

Another way to make the final three is for someone to win the final Immunity Challenge and take her to the end. This seems unlikely since she would likely beat everyone left.

Rachel can also make the final three by winning the Fire-Making Challenge against Teeny, Sam, or Sue. It’s a difficult route but an additional boost to someone’s resume.

More drama would ensue if the final three are Sam, Sue, and Teeny, with the winner of the final Immunity Challenge possibly having a leg up in the voting.

The Survivor 47 jury appears in good spirits, with many smiles during the past two Tribal Councils. It would be lovely to have a jury without any bitterness this season.

Sierra Wright recently revealed her “bitter” looks were an act. The bitterness act likely carried over to additional members of the jury who followed her to Ponderosa.

