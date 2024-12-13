Survivor exit interview: Andy Rueda says ‘I did not feel in danger’

Survivor fans bid farewell to Andy Rueda during part one of the Survivor 47 season finale.

Hindsight is 20/20, and Andy likely wouldn’t have participated in Rachel’s Funeral if he had known she had a Hidden Immunity Idol.

Andy felt so safe that he pulled Rachel LaMont aside to tell her he was about to help vote her out, and then worked to get her support as an upcoming jury member.

But Rachel didn’t become a jury member on Survivor 47, Episode 13. Instead, she let everyone other than Sue Smey think she was doomed.

Secretly, Rachel worked with Sue to send Andy packing after his chat, thus ending his game early due to his overconfidence.

Andy is now sharing his thoughts from that fateful Tribal Council and what he felt about becoming a jury member quicker than anticipated.

Survivor exit interview for Andy Rueda provides new insight

“From my perspective, I did not feel like short-term safety at the final six was my issue, at all,” Andy Reuda told Rob Cesternino from RHAP.

“I did not feel in danger that night under any circumstances because even in the aftermath of Operation Italy, from the endgame perspective, I don’t even think it raised my threat level that much,” Andy added.

Regarding Operation Italy, Andy was instrumental in getting an alliance of four people to split their votes between two targets. Teaming up with Genevieve Mushaluk and Sam Phalem, they blindsided Caroline Vidmar.

That blindside would later lead to distrust when people tried to decide whether to vote out Genevieve or Sam at the Tribal Council for the final five.

But why didn’t Andy prepare himself in case Rachel had another Advantage or Hidden Immunity Idol? He addressed that as well.

Why didn’t they suspect that Rachel LaMont might have an Idol?

“My thought process was I looked at it as if Rachel put Sam way above me in terms of jury thought in terms of threat level and so even if an Idol came out — which we didn’t know she had an Idol — I didn’t think I would get [voted out],” Andy elaborated in his RHAP interview.

But he had raised his threat level (in Rachel’s eyes) when he went to her and sought her jury vote, thus creating a domino effect that led to his elimination.

Below is the full Survivor exit interview that Andy Rueda had with Rob Cesternino of Rob Has a Podcast. They get into more topics, including his relationships with Sam and Rachel.

