Survivor 44 releases an emotional Carolyn and Danny deleted scene following the vote against Frannie

Survivor 44 has released a new deleted scene.

This new footage begins with how Carolyn Wiger calmed herself down after Frannie Marin got voted out.

She was pretty upset about how the vote went, and the latest episode showcased her emotions.

Those emotions became a topic of conversation when Danny Massa approached her a bit later.

While the conversation didn’t make it into the episode, it shines additional light on how these two castaways played the game.

It also showed that Carolyn regretted how she spoke to the other players right after Tribal Council.

Carolyn and Danny discuss emotional Survivor players

The conversation provides insight into why Carolyn targeted Danny in the latest episode.

She also explained to Danny why she had a problem with castaways who won’t work with emotional players.

Carolyn responds to the new deleted scene

After the scene was released, Carolyn posted it to her Twitter page with her immediate reaction.

“I’m really proud of myself in this scene. That’s all,” Carolyn wrote with several emojis.

Survivor fans continue to be enamored with Carolyn, making her one of the more popular players from recent seasons.

But did Carolyn make a mistake by using her Immunity Idol to save Carson Garrett? Everyone will have to tune in to the final episodes of Survivor 44 to find out.

The next episode is scheduled for May 17, and the three-hour season finale arrives on May 24.

On finale night, the winner of the $1 million prize will be revealed by host Jeff Probst and the Survivor 44 jury.

More Survivor news

Danny and Carolyn have also been featured in other deleted scenes released by the show.

In a recent video clip, Danny found the missing Immunity Idol. It might have become a segment on the show if he had lasted longer.

And before that, a clip showing when Carolyn accidentally set her shorts on fire was released. She had been trying to get dry again, but it didn’t go as planned.

A new season of the show arrives in Fall 2023, with host Jeff Probst already teasing Survivor 45.

It has been announced that Survivor 45 episodes will be longer. With the various deleted scenes revealed during this season, it’s pretty clear that the producers have enough footage.

There is also talk that CBS is bringing back Celebrity Big Brother, likely a network reaction to the ongoing Writers Strike.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.