Survivor spoilers: Deleted scene reveals a new Immunity Idol

Survivor spoilers come from another deleted scene that was revealed.

This season, the show has released additional scenes that wound up on the cutting room floor during editing.

Some of that footage has been very interesting, including a scene where Carolyn Wiger set her shorts on fire while she was trying to get dry.

A possibly game-changing deleted scene was shared that might be used in a future episode.

Or maybe this scene has been released because what takes place won’t be revealed until after the Survivor 44 winner has been selected.

Either way, another Immunity Idol was found by one of the castaways.

A new Immunity Idol on Survivor 44

While four castaways were enjoying tacos and some letters from home, the four people back at Va Va began looking for a new Immunity Idol.

Danny Massa played his Immunity Idol to save Frannie Marin on Episode 9, using his advantage to get Kane Fritzler out of the game.

In the next episode, Danny voted out Frannie, suggesting that maybe Frannie should have taken him to enjoy the reward.

After getting voted out, Frannie spoke about her mistake with that Reward Challenge, noting that she had made some bad choices.

But before Frannie got sent to the Survivor jury, Danny searched for a new Immunity Idol. And he found one.

Later, Danny figured out that he had found a Fake Immunity Idol. The one that he found at Va Va is the one that Brandon Cottom hid earlier in the season.

After Brandon opened the Bird Cage, he got a Real Immunity Idol that he used to save himself. When he hid the Fake Immunity Idol, the footage wasn’t shown.

Danny now has the chance to re-hide the Fake Immunity Idol, but since the producers released this scene, it’s possible that the Idol won’t be seen again this season.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.