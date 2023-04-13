Survivor 44 showmance confirmed after the season

A Survivor 44 showmance became a focal point to some storylines this season.

And it turns out that the showmance is still going strong in the real world.

Matt Blankinship got voted out at Tribal Council on Wednesday night, allowing him to officially speak about what happened.

Many segments of the show have featured Matt getting close to Frannie Marin.

For fans cheering on the showmance, the new episode became difficult to watch, as Frannie had a shot to protect Matt but didn’t take it.

Frannie made it to the final 10 castaways thanks to winning an Endurance Challenge, while Matt became the first member of the jury.

Matt confirms that he is dating Frannie

“Yeah, we’re still dating. We’re still going strong. Obviously, there is so much chemistry there,” Matt Blankinship told Dalton Ross in his exit interview.

There had already been heavy hints on social media and rumors that the couple was still going strong, but Matt has provided first-hand confirmation.

“We’re two dorky magnets. We couldn’t stay away from each other. And we knew the whole time,” Matt added.

Frannie will get to provide her side of things later this spring, but she can’t speak to the media until her final episode has aired. Will she make it to the final three? Tune in on Wednesday nights to find out.

Matt also made an amusing comment during his video interviews when he revealed that Frannie was actually there with him.

To see everything Matt had to say after getting evicted from Survivor 44, check out the full interview below.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.