Survivor 45 rumors: Longer episodes

Survivor 45 rumors suggest that the episodes could be longer than in the past.

This could be good for the reality competition show, especially since the producers have so much extra footage.

Filling a 90-minute timeslot with more footage gathered in Fiji seems like it would be an easy endeavor.

Survivor 44 episodes are usually 60 minutes, with a few special nights that get pushed to 90 or 120 minutes.

Those longer episodes tend to increase fan discussions, especially since more interactions among castaways can be shown.

And for die-hard Survivor fans, who wouldn’t want to see more than 60 minutes of the show each week?

Longer episodes rumored for Survivor 45

Based on @realitytv_fan’s Instagram post, InsideSurvivor reports that the producers and CBS are looking into expanding weekly episodes to 90 minutes.

It’s possible that the idea was leaked to get feedback from the fans.

Recently, there have been many complaints about the show getting rid of the opening titles and music, the cold open for the episodes, and the lack of daily life coverage.

Bumping the episodes to 90 minutes each would allow the producers to put things back into the show that has been cut for time. That’s always a good thing.

More from Survivor

Talk about Survivor 45 has begun due to CBS ordering the new season.

It will be filmed in Fiji this spring or summer, with episodes expected to debut in the fall of 2023 on CBS.

There had been some rumored themes about a second-chance season, but nothing has been confirmed by the producers yet.

Bruce from Survivor 44 was invited back by host Jeff Probst. This means that he may be a part of the Survivor 45 cast.

Another thing that Jeff mentioned is that the producers are going to take a look at the Survivor sit-out rules after what happened this season.

“So far we’ve been playing survivor, now we’re playing #Survivor with a capital ‘S’!”🔥 pic.twitter.com/RRuzMROw7K — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 6, 2023

Survivor 44 rolls on

The Survivor 44 cast officially merged on Episode 6, taking the game to a new stage.

In a new promo for the show, Jeff revealed a new advantage is coming, with the 11 remaining players looking for a way to stay in the game.

Teased as a twist that will shake things up, it will be interesting to see how the merged tribe reacts to the news.

Everyone is now playing for themselves as Survivor 44 continues, and it increases the value of the Immunity Idols left in the game.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.