Survivor 44, Episode 7: Promo features a new twist

Survivor Season 44 has reached the merge.

Chaos is coming as everyone begins playing for themselves.

Advantages also become more important due to the solo play.

The new promo for Survivor 44, Episode 7, shows that a scramble will happen for the final 11 castaways.

A new advantage is about to enter the game, and everyone wants a piece of it.

And from the mad dash that Kane Fritzler makes in the promo, he is clearly starting to feel the heat.

A quick Survivor 44, Episode 6 recap

In Episode 6 of Survivor 44, the final 12 castaways were split into two teams before they competed for safety. After the challenge, a Tribal Council took place where someone else got voted out.

People were nervous ahead of the vote, leading to a split between two targets. Josh got voted out with seven votes against him, but Yam Yam also received three. The final vote went to Kane, likely waking him up.

The tribes have officially merged, and the final 11 people are playing for themselves.

Clarity about what happened to Matthew’s Immunity Idol was not provided, but here is a breakdown of what happened with that Survivor advantage.

Survivor 44, Episode 7 promo

Below is the NBC promo for the April 12 episode of Survivor 44. This is Episode 7 for the current season.

The biggest takeaway is the announcement from host Jeff Probst that a new twist has been introduced into the game.

And in the footage, one of the cameras catches a key hanging from a tree branch. Are the birdcages back?

More from Survivor

Making it to the merge is a huge accomplishment for everyone on Survivor. Just surviving the stage that involves multiple tribes is a big step toward possibly winning that $1 million prize.

There are still two Immunity Idols in play, giving the holders a big headstart on the rest of the people in the merged tribe.

Tossing a new advantage into the mix will complicate things, but that’s what the producers love doing.

Meanwhile, some Fake Immunity Idols are still floating around, none of which has been played by the castaways.

No options are off the table when it comes to #Survivor!🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5EFhkpTh8b — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 6, 2023

The first six episodes from Survivor 44 are available for streaming on Paramount+, which is also where fans can watch some of the classic seasons from the past.

A new season of Survivor has been ordered for Fall 2023 on CBS, marking the 45th installment of the franchise. Applications are currently open for people hoping to get their shot in Fiji.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.