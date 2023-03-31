Survivor spoilers: Here’s what happened to Matthew’s Immunity Idol

Survivor spoilers stemming from the latest episode provide some answers about Matthew’s Immunity Idol.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle found a real Immunity Idol at Ratu.

This was the same Idol that Brandon found in the birdcage.

Once Brandon played his Idol at the first Tribal Council, the producers put it back into the game.

Matthew made things interesting by constructing a Fake Idol that Jaime later found.

Unfortunately for Matthew, an injury he suffered earlier in the season forced him to leave Fiji.

What happened to Matthew’s Immunity Idol?

Survivor fans were left in the lurch during the latest episode without closure on Matthew’s exit.

The moment Matthew’s exit became obvious was when host Jeff Probst showed up at Tika.

Matthew would have survived to make it to at least the final 12 because Yam Yam, Carolyn, or Josh was getting voted out next.

Due to his quick exit from the game, Matthew also took his Immunity Idol with him. He wasn’t allowed to give it to another castaway, and the producers took possession of it when he tapped out of the game.

The Ratu Idol is done, with heavy hints that the next episode will feature the Survivor 44 Merge.

Lots of Immunity Idols still on Survivor 44

Despite the Ratu Idol being done, there are still a lot of Immunity Idols left in the game.

Two of those Idols are about to lose their value. The castaways had to use them before the merge, and time may have expired.

If the Survivor 44 Merge does take place during Episode 6, the Immunity Idols possessed by Carson and Jaime will be voided.

And if those Idols are taken out of play, it will leave only Carolyn and Danny with Real Immunity Idols. That would give the duo a lot of power.

Getting to the merge could also be interesting due to what happened on the last Journey. Danny and Brandon talked about aligning, with Carolyn seen simply as a bystander.

Taking to social media, Carolyn did a live reaction video to the new bromance taking place. She gave Survivor fans quite a few laughs.

That next episode of the show (Survivor 44, Episode 6) is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5. Twelve people are still competing for the $1 million prize, and the stakes have been increased.

Now, everyone will see how the trio of Yam Yam, Josh, and Carolyn does when they get lumped with everyone else at the Survivor 44 Merge.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.