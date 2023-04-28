Survivor 44’s Carolyn Wiger accidentally set her shorts on fire

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 44 has a unique personality that brings a lot to the show.

But even with all of her screentime this season, the producers have had to cut some footage of her at camp.

In a new deleted scene released from the season, the castaways are shown using the campfire to dry their clothes.

Scenes like these could be seen next year if the rumors are true about Survivor 45 episodes being 90 minutes long.

Keeping dry has been difficult for them in recent episodes, with the last Immunity Challenge taking place during a downpour.

And Carolyn’s nonchalant response to her shorts catching fire caught some castaways off guard.

Deleted scene from Survivor 44 shows Carolyn’s shorts on fire

“Everybody’s disgusting here,” says Yam Yam Arocho at the beginning of the video.

“The smell? I would never believe it was like this. It’s a mix of garage worker armpit with burnt coconut. And the humidity — nothing’s dry, everything stinks like a wet dog smell,” Yam Yam adds to his comments about the state of things.

The video then shifts to Carolyn responding to warnings that her shorts might be too close to the flames from the campfire.

I cannot express how much you need to watch this right now. #Survivor #Survivor44 https://t.co/wBkFzKATHT — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) April 27, 2023

Survivor 44 is down to its final eight

After Kane Fritzler got voted out, only eight people are left on Survivor 44. One of these castaways will win the $1 million prize during the season finale.

So far, the Survivor 44 jury members are Matt Blankinship, Brandon Cottom, and Kane. They will have a hand in deciding who wins the cash prize.

This season will have a final three that will each argue their case to the jury. A shift from a final two to this format is something that the show is very comfortable with.

Host Jeff Probst addressed the controversial Fire-Making Challenge that awaits the final four castaways. He also stated that this twist in the game will be around for a long time.

And for fans who haven’t heard the news yet, the first member of the Survivor 45 cast was revealed. This provides a new wrinkle for the castaways featured in the Fall 2023 season on CBS.

