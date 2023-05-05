Frannie reveals why she chose those Survivor castaways for the reward in a new video

Survivor 44 had an extensive Reward Challenge in its latest episode that had huge repercussions.

In the middle of a massive rainstorm, the final eight castaways competed for a spectacular reward.

Host Jeff Probst told them tacos and beverages were on the line at The Sanctuary.

Everyone wanted to win the challenge, but Frannie Marin jumped to an early lead.

Frannie made it look easy, leading to her third individual challenge victory since the merge.

Jeff then had Frannie choose people to go with her to the reward. But he also told her that letters from loved ones were waiting.

Frannie explains her decision for the reward recipients

Carolyn Wiger was the first person that Frannie picked on the show. She said it was because Carolyn missed her son.

Frannie then picked Lauren Harpe, saying Lauren needed some food, and the final selection was Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt.

Back at camp, though, Yam Yam Arocho was mad that he missed out on the food and then heartbroken he didn’t get the letter from his husband.

The four people left out turned on Frannie, conspiring against her as they were forced to eat rice as the other four partied.

Frannie got evicted by a 5-2-1 vote at Tribal Council later in the episode, ending her journey after the tide turned against her.

Following her elimination from the show, Frannie did an interview where she spoke about why she chose those people for the reward. She also admitted that she had made a crucial mistake with her choices.

Below is part of that interview.

ICYMI, @hailthevail and I got into a lot about #Survivor44 in this week's exit interview. Here, she gives the reasoning behind her choices for the Reward Challenge, and both the strategic and emotional merits behind her decision.



Full chat here: https://t.co/bOpUcfiMg1 pic.twitter.com/H9DgWNnL6K — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) May 5, 2023

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.