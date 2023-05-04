Survivor star joins new reality competition show called The GOAT

A new reality competition show called The GOAT has revealed its cast.

Fourteen players are competing for a nice prize, and one of them is a Survivor winner.

The GOAT bills itself as a show that will determine “the greatest reality star of all time.”

Along for the ride is comedian Daniel Tosh, who will serve as the host of The GOAT.

This isn’t the first time a former Survivor player has tried their hand at a new show.

Recently, Survivor alum Cirie Fields appeared in the first season of The Traitors.

A Survivor winner on The GOAT

Survivor: Ghost Island winner Wendell Holland is a part of the cast for The GOAT.

Wendell returned for Survivor 40 (Winners at War). During his second time on the show, he finished 13th overall.

Can the Survivor alum, lawyer, and furniture company owner beat out a group of reality stars on a new show? Tune in to find out.

The Goat Season 1 cast revealed

Below is a breakdown of the 14 people competing in the first season of The Goat. According to Variety, they will compete in mental, physical, and social challenges to determine a winner.

Tayshia Adams from The Bachelor

Joe Amabile from The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars

Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules

Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset

CJ Franco from FBoy Island

Wendell Holland from Survivor

Teck Holmes from The Real World and The Challenge

Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Paola Mayfield from 90 Day Fiancé

Da’Vonne Rogers from Big Brother and The Challenge

Joey Sasso from The Circle and Perfect Match

Jason Smith from Holiday Baking Championship

Lauren Speed-Hamilton from Love Is Blind

Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City

The show is being filmed for Amazon Freevee. A start date for the first episode has not been revealed.

More Survivor news

Seven players are left competing for the $1 million prize on Survivor 44. One of them will be named the winner before the end of May.

Carolyn Wiger has become a very entertaining part of the new season, commanding the screen with each successive episode.

A deleted scene revealed by the show showed that Carolyn accidentally set her shorts on fire while trying to dry her clothes. It also showed more from Yam Yam at camp.

Recently, Carolyn also shared haunted house pictures showing what she had described on the show about her love for Halloween.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.