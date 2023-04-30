Survivor 44: Carolyn shares pictures of her haunted house

Carolyn Wiger has brought a lot of fun to the Survivor 44 cast.

Each new episode shows another quirky moment with her in Fiji.

CBS even released a deleted scene of Carolyn accidentally lighting her shorts on fire at camp.

In a recent episode, Carolyn mentioned setting up her house each Halloween.

And much like most of the stories she tells, Carolyn expanded upon it with online pictures.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Okay but I really wanna see pics of @carolynwiger ‘s creepy af house on Halloween!” a Twitter user named Chloe posted online.

Carolyn shares Halloween images

A short time later, Carolyn came through with some great images of her house from last Halloween.

One of the photos shows an image of what appears to be a Carolyn skeleton next to a torch. And yes, those look like the same pink shorts she accidentally set on fire.

Another one of the photos shows what appears to be a zombie version of Elsa from Frozen.

More from Survivor 44

Carolyn has made it to the final eight on Survivor 44. One of these castaways is going to win the $1 million prize.

As a reminder, Carolyn still has one of the Immunity Idols. She was patient with it, and Carolyn now holds some power as the show winds down.

Many episodes still have to debut before the big three-hour season finale, beginning with an intriguing one scheduled for May 3.

Outside of the show, a Survivor showmance has been confirmed. Maybe they will film a segment together for finale night.

And for anyone who wants to see that video of Carolyn’s shorts on fire, it is shared below. It is classic Carolyn and Yam Yam.

God’s plan. The moral of the story here is simple. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Nothing (and no one) is ever completely wrecked or broken. Accept things as they are and make the best of it.💜🌈💜#Survivor #Survivor44 #stopdeletingmyscenes pic.twitter.com/DcWihWWiAu — Carolyn Wiger (@carolynwiger) April 27, 2023

Details about Survivor 45

A new season of the hit reality competition show has been ordered at CBS.

Survivor 45 will likely debut in September 2023, with filming ready to take place in Fiji.

Early rumors have revealed the first member of the Survivor 45 cast. He is a familiar face, suggesting to some fans that it may be part of a theme.

And looking toward the future, host Jeff Probst teased a jury format change that might already be in place for Season 45.

Fans might also enjoy longer episodes of Survivor, as recent rumors have indicated that the show might get a longer running time next year.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.