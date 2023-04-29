Survivor jury format could change in a huge way

The Survivor jury has a lot of power each season.

With $1 million on the line, the jury members get to decide who becomes the sole Survivor.

There is a lot of debate about whether or not Survivor jurors have made the right choices in the past, but they still control the game.

Once someone is eliminated from the game, they then get to watch each successive Tribal Council.

Important information comes out at Tribal Council, including who used advantages and which castaway won Immunity Challenges.

Now, host Jeff Probst has spoken about increasing the amount of information the jurors get from each season.

The Survivor jury at the Immunity Challenge?

Dalton Ross from Entertainment Weekly asked Jeff Probst if he would consider allowing Survivor juries to watch Immunity Challenges.

The argument in support of it happening is that it would give the jurors more information to base their votes on. Seeing the game play out in real time could be more important than just hearing about it at Tribal Council.

“You have great ideas. Yes, we have considered letting the jury watch the challenges, and we’ve almost done it a couple of times in the past,” Jeff stated.

“Maybe your suggestion will be what tilts the scale, or maybe we’ve already got it planned for a future season!” Jeff further elaborated.

Did Jeff tease something that could surface on Survivor 45? Having the jury watch challenges could definitely impact deliberations about who should win.

More Survivor news

Additional changes might be coming to the show, with strong Survivor rumors suggesting longer episodes. That could be a fun treat for fans watching Season 45.

There is more footage that producers can add to increase the run-time of each episode. For instance, Carolyn Wiger set fire to her shorts. She accidentally did it while trying to dry her clothes. The moment where that took place was cut for time.

And in other news, the first Survivor 45 cast member was revealed. The upcoming season of Survivor also takes place in Fiji.

The theme for this new season has not been revealed, but fans have questions about whether or not other alums will return. Having only one person come back could put them at a disadvantage.

