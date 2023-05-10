Survivor fans get a nice treat with Fall 2023 season

Survivor 45 airs this fall on CBS, and fans are getting a treat.

The official announcement reveals that episodes will be 90 minutes next season.

Earlier rumors suggested that the show could move to 90-minute episodes, and CBS has now confirmed the shift.

But that’s not the only great news for CBS reality competition shows.

The network also announced that a new season of The Amazing Race will feature 90-minute episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wednesdays in the fall could be very intriguing for fans of the two shows.

Survivor and The Amazing Race move to 90-minute episodes

“Two iconic reality series will expand to 90 minutes each to deliver a full night of adventure and challenges,” CBS has stated.

Wednesday nights begin with an episode of Survivor 45 hosted by Jeff Probst. Those episodes will air at 8/7c in Fall 2023.

Then, Phil Keoghan will host episodes of The Amazing Race 35 later in the evening. The new season of The Amazing Race will air on CBS at 9:30/8:30c.

Filming for that new season of the race has already taken place, but CBS decided to hold it back to fill a time slot in the Fall 2023 television schedule.

Announcements about who is on the cast of each show will likely be revealed toward the end of Summer 2023 or very early in the fall.

Check out our 2023-2024 Primetime Schedule! What show are you MOST looking forward to watching with us? 📺 pic.twitter.com/1LCvz5NDs2 — CBS (@CBS) May 10, 2023

More news from Survivor

While the big news about Survivor 45 has come out, there are still important episodes for Survivor 44 left to air this spring.

As of the last episode, seven people are left competing for the $1 million prize.

That includes Carolyn Wiger, who recently revealed how she takes special care of her blind dog.

A deleted scene from the show also revealed that Carolyn set her shorts on fire (accidentally) while she was trying to dry her clothes.

In a new shocking deleted scene, a castaway was shown finding another Immunity Idol that got hidden earlier in the season.

Those deleted scenes that producers have released each week could now become a part of the Survivor 45 footage.

Jeff recently talked about how much filming the Survivor producers do in Fiji, and it sounds like they will easily be able to fill that 90-minute time slot.

Could the additional run time mean that the opening credits return for Survivor 45? Stay tuned to find out.

Can you believe it?🤯 90 minute episodes of #Survivor: 45 coming soon!💥 https://t.co/EJqGGSvUgJ — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 10, 2023

Older seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.