Jeff Probst speaks about Survivor bringing back loved one’s visits and what nighttime producers do on the show

A lot of work goes into filming a season of Survivor.

It has even been noted that the production team gathers more footage than they can show during the episodes.

A newly released deleted scene underscores that, and viewers get to see Danny Massa find a new Immunity Idol.

A bonus scene was also revealed where Carolyn accidentally set her shorts on fire.

During a new episode of his Survivor podcast, host Jeff Probst spoke about the job producers have when trying to film everything.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It becomes even more difficult at night when producers don’t want to miss important moments happening in Fiji.

Jeff Probst explains the job of the nighttime producers

Jeff was asked how much filming takes place during a season of Survivor. He explained that it is a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week process for the producers.

He then breaks down the moments filmed in the dark and the responsibilities placed on the workers.

In the audio clip below, Jeff goes into even more detail about the shooting process. It is a teaser of what fans can hear during the podcast episode.

One reason #Survivor is filmed 24/7 is so key moments such as castaways strategizing or looking for an idol in the middle of the night is not missed. Jeff does a deep dive into the shooting process in a new episode of "On Fire." Listen now: https://t.co/m13DWyX5KT pic.twitter.com/gtfk3CpfGf — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 4, 2023

Will the loved one’s visit return to Survivor?

A component that has been missing from newer seasons of Survivor is the lack of a loved one’s visit. This is when close friends or relatives of the castaways come to the filming location as a treat for people still left in the game.

The show had to move away from that a bit in recent years, but it is something that fans have missed. In its place are letters from loved ones, which were revealed during the May 3 episode.

But the letters aren’t as good as seeing someone in person, which has taken away the emotional impact that can be felt during those episodes of the past.

In the audio clip below, Jeff discusses bringing back that visit and shares his opinion on the emotions that come with it.

Visiting the castaways was always a very special moment during any #Survivor season. Jeff discusses if the show should bring back the loved one visit on this week's episode of "On Fire with Jeff Probst": https://t.co/nRLs0msxRi pic.twitter.com/YNbD0VuhKs — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 4, 2023

More from Survivor 44

Only seven people remain in the battle for the $1 million prize on Survivor 44.

It’s getting close to the end, and the final castaways have been making big moves.

In the last episode, Frannie Marin was the one voted off Survivor.

In her post-show interview, Frannie revealed her mistakes regarding that Reward Challenge and why she chose those people to get letters from their loved ones.

Now, Frannie joins Matt Blankinship on the Survivor 44 jury, where they will place votes to help determine the Sole Survivor this spring.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.