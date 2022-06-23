Survivor 43 start date finally revealed by CBS

The Survivor 43 cast is nearly ready to meet the world. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 43 has already completed filming and now we know when the new episodes will arrive in Fall 2022. The great news is that this season will feature another brand-new cast, with some new twists and turns to keep the action going.

The news that some fans might not enjoy, though, is that Survivor 43 is another short season of the reality competition show. Jeff Probst and the rest of the producers seem to have fallen in love with getting seasons done in fewer than 39 days now.

Though the network hasn’t released the full Survivor 43 cast list yet, a TV promo for the Fall 2022 episodes was released. It gives a look at what the new people will be up to and there are certainly a few interesting characters in the cast.

When is the Survivor 43 start date?

CBS just announced that the Survivor 43 start date is Wednesday, September 21. The first episode of Fall 2022 will begin at 8/7c, followed immediately by the debut episode for a new season of The Amazing Race.

This should lead to some very interesting Wednesday night television in the fall, with Survivor, The Amazing Race, and then The Real Love Boat closing out the night for CBS. This new incarnation of The Love Boat is a dating show.

Are you ready to return to the island?🏝️ Season 43 of #Survivor premieres Wednesday, September 21st on @CBS!💥 pic.twitter.com/pOlBwCsUJN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 23, 2022

More seasons of Survivor are coming

CBS also plans on airing Survivor 44 episodes in Spring 2023, giving fans something additional to look forward to. And with the confidence that the show is going to get renewed again, producers have started accepting applications for Survivor 45.

The final ratings for Survivor 42 were still impressive, even though the numbers aren’t as good as when the show debuted more than 40 seasons ago. Still, Survivor ranks as the top reality show on TV, with millions of people tuning in every week to see what happens next.

In addition to the future seasons of Survivor coming up, there are a lot of other reality TV shows that will be rolling out at CBS. Very soon, Big Brother 24 will start airing new episodes, with the BB24 cast comprised only of new people.

And speaking of Big Brother, a new show starring Rachel Reilly is debuting. This new reality show will reveal what home life is like for Rachel and her husband Brendon Villegas from the Big Brother 12 cast.

Survivor 43 airs on CBS in Fall 2022.