Survivor 41 winner Erika Casupanan shares her audition video clip

Erika Casupanan is seen here during the Survivor Season 41 finale. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41 winner Erika Casupanan shared a fun clip from her audition tape that she filmed to be on the show.

Erika has been very active on social media since winning the latest season of Survivor, providing her followers with a lot of great content and insights into how she approached the game.

Even as Survivor rumors get spread about future seasons, it’s very fun to look back at previous seasons and the contestants who made them exciting and interesting.

Will we see Erika on another season of the show? That remains to be seen, but many former winners have returned to play the game again.

Erika Casupanan shares a Survivor audition clip

“I’ll probably never post my audition video online bc even though it’s life changing I still think it’s so awkward lol. BUT I found this clip I filmed years ago. Thought you’d get a kick out of it. #survivor #survivor41,” Erika Casupanan wrote as the caption for a video where she tried to convince producers to let her be on the show.

“Hey CBS, I’m a lion, dressed as a lamb, and I’m going be the next, no, I’m gonna be the first, Canadian winner of Survivor,” Erika says in the video clip.

Her prediction came true, as Erika won the $1 million prize and became the first Canadian winner that the United States version of Survivor has seen.

News and notes from the world of Survivor

Survivor Season 42 has already been filmed and it debuts this March on CBS. The new season is made up entirely of new castaways, and it was all filmed in Fiji right after Season 41 came to an end.

As a reminder, the season premiere for Survivor 42 arrives on March 9, so there is still a lot of time for fans to go back and watch or re-watch previous seasons during the downtime.

There have been some Survivor fans who continue to be frustrated with the results of the last season. That has even led to a new GoFundMe page to reward Xander Hastings for how he performed on the season.

Survivor fans probably shouldn’t worry too much, though, because Xander got paid very well to be on Season 41. He walked away with a very nice check for his efforts, and due to the fan support he has received, we should see the show’s producers giving him another shot on a future season.

Soon, CBS will be starting to promote the Spring 2022 season of the show heavily, and we will make sure to share all of the updated Survivor 42 cast bios when they get released.

Sandra, Jeremy and yours truly … basically WaW2?? https://t.co/d9OHkrKiWD — Erika Casupanan (@erika_cas) January 11, 2022

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 on CBS.