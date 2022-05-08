Survivor 2022 spoilers: Who gets voted out next on Season 42?

Host Jeff Probst and the Survivor 42 final seven. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 2022 spoilers may reveal who is about to get evicted on Wednesday night. On the new episode of Survivor 42, there will be just seven people left competing for that $1 million prize.

During the last episode of the show, Hai Giang got eliminated after a vote flip. Following that episode, Hai answered questions about his ending and why he thinks the rest of the castaways decided to turn on him.

Hai’s elimination leaves Omar Zaheer, Jonathan Young, Drea Wheeler, Mike Turner, Maryanne Oketch, Romeo Escobar, and Lindsay Dolashewich competing to become the Survivor 42 winner.

With just three episodes left for the show (including the three-hour finale night on May 25), it won’t be much longer until the secrets that went down in Fiji all get exposed. Will Survivor fans finally get answers about Ponderosa?

Who gets voted out next on Survivor 42?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a rumored boot list for Survivor 2022 got leaked online. This spelled out who would get eliminated each week, and so far, those rumors have turned out to be correct.

If the rumors are correct, Drea Wheeler is getting voted out on the next new episode of Survivor 42 (May 11). This would mean she finishes in seventh place for the season and doesn’t quite make it to the promised land.

As for who makes it to the final four Fire Challenge, here are those particular Survivor 2022 spoilers.

More news from Survivor

News has come out that CBS has reportedly begun production on Survivor 43. That’s huge news because it would mean that the Survivor 43 cast was officially set, meaning it won’t be too much longer until we start learning all of their names.

That new season of Survivor is also filming in Fiji, with the intent for episodes to debut in Fall 2022. After that, Survivor 44 will air in Spring 2023, with the expectation that these seasons will also be filmed back to back.

Since the contestants on the new seasons have seen the Hourglass Twist and the other new game components, they are prepared if the Survivor producers decide to bring them back. That might foreshadow some more game changes coming soon.

To catch up on Survivor 42 episodes or watch some of the classic seasons of the past, fans can stream them on Paramount+. It’s a great way to look back and see how much the game has evolved over the years.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.