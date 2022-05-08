Survivor 42, Episode 11 Battle Royale synopsis, TV promo revealed

Jonathan and Omar made it to the final seven on Survivor 42. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 42, Episode 11 is called Battle Royale, and it will feature the final seven castaways battling it out to make it one step further in the game.

This is the new episode of Survivor 42 that will debut on Wednesday, May 11, and it definitely shows how close we are to learning the name of the latest Sole Survivor.

In the fall, Survivor 41 aired on CBS, bringing the show back after a long hiatus that took place during the pandemic. With new twists and turns, it all led to an unexpected victor when Erika Casupanan was named the Survivor 41 winner.

Will the Survivor 42 winner end up being as surprising to some viewers as the last $1 million winner in Fiji? That’s going to be interesting to see, and the big three-hour season finale arrives on Wednesday, May 25.

Survivor 42, Episode 11 Battle Royale synopsis

“One castaway drops out of the Immunity Challenge, leaving their fate up to chance,” reads the simple synopsis that CBS provided for the May 11 episode of Survivor 42.

They really got right to the point with this new synopsis, setting up a narrative about which castaway could be most in danger at the next Tribal Council. Based on what happened last week, though, there may be a new target if they don’t secure safety.

As a reminder, it was Hai Giang eliminated on the last episode of Survivor. Since then, Hai has answered questions about his ending and shared a lot of thoughts about his eighth-place finish.

Survivor 42 TV promo for Battle Royale

Below is the promo that CBS is running for the new episode of Survivor 42, and that includes host Jeff Probst presenting the castaways with an announcement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

More from Survivor 42 and beyond

Speaking of Survivor host Jeff Probst, he provided some behind-the-scenes footage of what goes into a challenge and what is told to the castaways when they arrive for those competitions.

Probst says that he is also going to be answering more questions from fans in the coming weeks, giving viewers a bit of a treat when it comes to learning how the show works each season.

Some Survivor fans may be surprised to see how much goes into producing just one of those challenges.

For any Survivor fans who need to catch up on episodes from earlier in Season 42, they are available for streaming on Paramount+. Also, Survivor 43 production is reportedly already underway in Fiji.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.