Summer House: Paige DeSorbo says Craig Conover is ’emotional’ and ‘sensitive’

Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo talks about her relationship with Craig Conover. Pic credit: Bravo

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo went public with her relationship with Southern Charm’s Craig Conover prior to the start of Season 6.

The two were friends before the season started filming, but at some point, they decided to explore their connection further.

Paige and Craig both appeared on Winter House together and while she was single at the time, Craig was in a relationship.

It wasn’t apparent to viewers that any chemistry existed between them at the time, as Paige spent her days snuggled up next to her co-star, Andrea Denver.

Paige has been juggling both Andrea and Craig so far on Summer House, but fans know she ultimately chose Craig, as they’re together today.

Paige recently opened up about their relationship and shared some insight into Craig’s romantic side.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo says Craig Conover is ’emotional’ and ‘sensitive’

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Paige opened up to Us Weekly about the romance factor between herself and Craig.

She admitted that he’s more romantic than she is.

Paige said, “He’s a lot more emotional and sensitive. I mean, I live in New York City, I don’t have time.”

Because of this, Craig seems to be the ultimate gift-giver, and she described how thoughtful he’s been when it comes to showering her with presents.

She said, “I actually started crying opening up my [Christmas] gifts because he got me something that was just, like, so me. He got me a Fendy bag and then he got me all these other little things. And I was like, ‘How did you even think of this?’”

Paige shared that Craig keeps a list on his phone, and anytime she mentions that she likes something, he adds that item to the list.

Paige gushed, “He got me a whole picnic set, he got me a waffle maker, like random things I’ve said throughout the year of like, ‘Oh, I like that [or] I wanna do that.’ So he’s very good.”

Craig Conover is accused of lying about his hookup with Kristin Cavallari

While things are going well for Paige and Craig, some drama has been lurking around their relationship.

On a recent episode of Summer House, Paige found out that Craig had allegedly hooked up with The Hills star Kristin Cavallari. While Kristin has remained quiet about the entire thing, a source recently revealed that Kristin said he was “making it up” and “just capitalizing on her name.”

Summer House star Luke Gulbranson admitted knowing about the Kristin situation, but he didn’t think it was his place to say anything to anyone.

Amanda Batula weighed in on the possibility that Craig was lying about the hookup and said that she wouldn’t want Paige to stay with him if that’s the case.

Kristin recently appeared to throw shade at Craig via social media, but has not publicly addressed the entire ordeal.

Whether or not the recent drama is weighing on Craig and Paige’s relationship remains to be seen.

Summer House airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.