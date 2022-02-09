Did Craig Conover lie about his hookup with Kristin Cavallari? Summer House cast weighs in

Rumors are swirling that Craig Conover lied about hooking up with Kristin Cavallari. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm star Craig Conover has been causing some drama with his Summer House romance with Paige DeSorbo.

During a recent episode, Paige found out that Craig had allegedly been hooking up with The Hills star Kristin Cavallari.

She became upset and hurt by the news as she and Craig had been hooking up for a while and even though they weren’t exclusive at the time, she admitted to feeling “stupid” that she didn’t know he was seeing other people.

Craig got on several fans’ bad sides when he seemingly gaslighted Paige and referred to her as “weak” for letting things get in her head.

Following the episode, however, Kristin spoke out and denied hooking up with Craig. Now, fans are left wondering what really happened between the two of them if anything at all.

Recently, some of the Summer House cast are speaking out and sharing their thoughts on the love triangle.

Summer House cast reveals if they think Craig Conover is lying about hooking up with Kristin Cavallari

With all of the drama lingering, Summer House star Luke Gulbranson recently spoke to Us Weekly to share what he knew about Craig and Kristin’s alleged hookup.

Luke admitted that he knew about the situation and said, “I knew about the Kristin thing because I was with Craig on the 4th of July. So I knew about it. I didn’t know how things were gonna go down,”

He then explained that he didn’t want to get in the middle of anything and noted, “It wasn’t my place to say anything, but apparently all this stuff happened. I heard about it, but I didn’t hear about it until after the fact.”

A separate Summer House star and best friend to Paige, Amanda Batula weighed in on her thoughts regarding Craig and Kristin.

She shared that she would not be happy to find out Craig lied about the whole thing and wouldn’t want Paige to be with him anymore.

She said, “I would tell [Paige] to leave him right now if that’s the case,”

Amanda then tried to justify how Craig and Kristin could have two separate stories and said, “But I think that the definition of ‘hookup’ is different for a lot of people…So maybe it’s just a little bit of a miscommunication or maybe Craig kissed someone that he thought was Kristin.”

Are Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo still together?

While the Craig and Kristin situation still remains a mystery, it seems that he and Paige are still going strong.

The couple is very active on each other’s social media accounts and look like they are happy as ever.

They spent the holidays together visiting one another’s family and despite the distance between them, they’ve made frequent trips to be together and have put the effort in to continue to make their relationship work.

Even though fans know that Paige eventually ends up with Craig, they can continue to follow their love story as Season 6 of Summer House continues.

Summer House airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.