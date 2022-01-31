Summer House spoiler: Craig Conover flips out when Paige DeSorbo learns he’s hooking up with Kristin Cavallari

Craig Conover becomes upset when Paige DeSorbo finds out he’s been hooking up with Kristin Cavallari. Pic credit: Bravo

The drama is about to kick up a notch on this season of Summer House as Lindsay Hubbard stirs the pot between Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo.

During last week’s episode, Paige revealed that she had been casually dating Craig while also still keeping her options open.

This left potential for a rekindled romance between her and her Winter House fling Andrea Denver. Paige had been flirting with Andrea since they arrived at the Hamptons but made it clear that she liked Craig as well.

Her co-stars wondered what would happen once Craig arrived at the house, and Paige played it off like it wouldn’t be her problem.

However, it looks like she’s about to have a massive problem as Lindsay drops a bomb in a sneak peek of tonight’s episode.

Craig Conover loses it after Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo finds out he hooked up with Kristin Cavallari

While Paige looked like she was playing it cool this summer, things look to get heated after she finds out what Craig has been up to while the two of them have been dating.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, Lindsay drops a bomb on Paige that Craig had been hooking up with The Hills star Kristin Cavallari.

Paige becomes visibly upset by the news, which causes Craig to lose his cool.

The two of them are seen arguing back and forth as Craig refers to Lindsay as the “biggest loser in the world.”

He then announces to the group that he and Paige “can hook up with whoever.”

Craig says angrily to Paige, “If you let Lindsay get in your head, you are weaker than I thought.”

He adds, “[I’m] not gonna get into this. I really hate that they upset you. I wouldn’t have come here if I’d known Lindsay would get in your f***ing head. That’s absurd.”

It’s unclear precisely if Craig and Paige had agreed on an open relationship, but it seems as though Paige was not expecting him to be seeing someone else.

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s dating history

While sparks weren’t flying between Craig and Paige while filming Winter House, the season ended with a teaser for what was to come in Season 6 of Summer House.

The final episode ended with a clip of Craig and Paige making out in an elevator following a dinner together. This left fans wondering how their relationship would play out as the two of them became official prior to the Summer House season airing.

Paige and Craig had been friends for a few years before getting romantic, but one of them had always been in a relationship, and the timing didn’t quite seem to match up.

They spent the holidays together last month and seem to be going strong.

Viewers have been eager to see how their relationship came to be, and it looks like they’ll be getting all of the details as the season continues.

Fans can tune in to find out how Paige handles the news that Craig was seeing someone else as Season 6 of Summer House continues.

Summer House airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.