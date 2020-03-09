Justin Anderson on Very Cavallari: Net worth, age, and everything else to know about Kristin Cavallari’s hairstylist

Justin Anderson on Very Cavallari is known to viewers as Kristin Cavallari’s hairstylist and best friend.

He is part of Kristin’s inner circle, which she treasures and keeps close-knit. Kristin and Justin have been good friends since she was 18 years old, after her time on Laguna Beach.

The hairstyle guru played a small role in Season 1 and 2 of Very Cavallari. Justin took on a more significant part in Season 3 when he and his boyfriend, Scoot, moved to Nashville.

Justin and Scoot’s relationship has been a featured storyline this season on the E! reality TV show.

Justin is a celebrity hairstylist in Hollywood. He is one of the most trusted and sought-after hair gurus in showbiz.

Yes, long before he became a reality TV star, Justin was making a name for himself in Hollywood by becoming the blonde expert in hair color.

On a recent episode of Very Cavallari, Justin named a few of his famous clients that needed his attention before the Emmy Awards. Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow were both on his list.

Other celebrities who value Justin’s blonde expertise include, Brie Larson, Miley Cyrus, Kirsten Dunst, Kim Basinger, as well as Bachelor Nation beauties Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

The hairstylist grew up in California, where he loved spending time in the ocean. He became fixated on the way the sun and water affected hair.

Justin worked hard under the direction of two of Hollywood’s top blonde experts to hone his skills.

Along with being a hairstylist to the stars, Justin also co-founded dpHUE, a line of hair care products for all hair colors.

Justin is in a relationship with YouTube star and model, Austin Rhodes, aka Scoot. They have been together for over five years.

Despite their 15 year age difference — Justin turns the big 40 in 2020 — Scoot is ready to settle down, get married, and have kids with Justin.

The hairstylist is not entirely sold on marriage, which has caused some drama between Justin and Scoot on Very Cavallari. Based on their social media accounts, the couple is not engaged yet.

Before getting involved with Scoot, Justin was in a long-term relationship with The Biggest Loser star and personal trainer Bob Harper.

He spoke about the romance on Very Cavallari, revealing their age difference impacted the relationship. Justin claims he grew out of the romance with Bob and is fearful Scoot will do the same with him.

Bob and Justin have remained on good terms. The fitness trainer even appeared on Justin’s podcast Full Circle last fall, not long after Bob became engaged to his boyfriend, Anton Gutierrez.

The almost 40-year-old has managed to create a nice net worth for himself.

Being a celebrity hairstylist pays really good, as does being on reality television. Justin has other streams of income besides doing hair, including his podcast and line of hair products that also contribute to his fortune.

Since Justin has expanded his business portfolio in the last couple of years, his net worth is a little vague.

According to Trends Celeb Now website, Justin Anderson’s net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million and is likely closer to the latter.

Justin Anderson is so much more than Kristin Cavallari’s best pal and confidante, on Very Cavallari. He is one busy man who keeps so many famous ladies looking fabulous.

