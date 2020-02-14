Kristin Cavallari’s brother’s death: How did Michael Cavallari die?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Kristin Cavallari has been vocal about the impact her brother’s death had on her family. During Season 2 of Very Cavallari, she broke down, relaying how Michael Cavallari died.

The reality TV star used to be known for her catfights and cattiness. Thanks to the success of her business, Uncommon James, as well as Very Cavallari, fans now see Kristin in a new light.

Although she and husband Jay Cutler do not allow their kids to be on the show, the couple has given viewers a glimpse at their marriage. Jay is Kristin’s rock. He proved that several times when she spoke about her brother’s death.

The light-heartedness of their marriage is often portrayed on the show. It is the couple being real with each other that keeps fans tuning in each week.

How did Michael Cavallari die?

Michael Cavallari died in 2015 from hypothermia due to exposure to the chilly temperatures. The days leading up to Kristin’s brother’s death were heartbreaking for the family.

On November 27, 2015, four days after Kristin and Jay welcomed their third child and only daughter, Saylor, Michael went missing.

His car was found on the side of the interstate in Utah. There was $18,000 of cash in a bag in the trunk. Kristin used social media to spread awareness of her missing brother.

It took a couple of weeks, but on December 10, 2015, Michael’s body was found. Kristin used social media to confirm the sad news her brother had passed away and asked for privacy during the painful time.

Michael’s troubled past

According to People magazine, Michael’s troubles began three years before his tragic death. The young man was arrested in 2012 on charges of petty theft, which were eventually dropped.

One year before his death, Michael was charged with a DUI. He was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay $390 in fines. Michael was also required to complete an alcohol program and victim counseling.

Days before his disappearance, Michael was arrested after an unnamed woman claimed he was standing outside her apartment with a shotgun.

They had reportedly argued earlier in the day. Michael was held in jail for several hours.

Authorities believe Michael was headed out on a road trip when he disappeared, after surveillance video of him at a gas station emerged.

Kristin’s Hollywood Medium appearance

Kristin and her parents continue to mourn the loss of her brother. The family appeared together on an episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry to try to connect with Michael.

It was during the episode that Kristin revealed the family believed Michael had bipolar disorder. One minute he would be in the middle of mania, then next he would crash and become consumed with depression.

She admitted Michael turned to drugs and alcohol to help with his demons.

The pain of losing her brother is still very real for Kristin Cavallari. Despite thriving in business, as well as with her family, the sudden death of Michael Cavallari is still raw.

She is starting to open up a little more about him on her reality TV show. However, like with her children, Kristin is protective of her brother and his memory.

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays at 9/8c on E!