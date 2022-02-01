Fans aren’t happy with the way Craig Conover treated Paige DeSorbo on Summer House. Pic credit: Bravo

Summer House Season 6 has started off with a lot of drama for Paige DeSorbo.

She entered the Hamptons vacation home, looking forward to a fun summer of juggling men as she was casually seeing Craig Conover while also continuing to flirt with her Winter House fling Andrea Denver.

While it seemed like things would be all fun and games for Paige, her happiness quickly turned into sadness once Craig arrived for the weekend.

Lindsay Hubbard dropped a bomb on Paige that Craig had been hooking up with The Hills star Kristin Cavallari. Paige admitted to Lindsay that she really liked Craig and felt “stupid” that she didn’t realize he was hooking up with someone else.

Once Craig caught wind of Lindsay’s gossip, he became upset and turned his frustration toward Paige. He referred to her as “weak” for allowing Lindsay to get in her head and then told her he “wouldn’t have come” if he knew Lindsay would get in her “f*****g head…that’s absurd.”

Paige’s costars Mya Allen and Ciara Miller were clearly taken back by Craig calling Paige “weak” and made sure to let him know that he was wrong. Mya even made a reference to Craig “gaslighting” Paige and it looks like Summer House fans agreed with her.

Summer House fans turn on Craig Conover for ‘gaslighting’ Paige DeSorbo

Following Craig’s angry rant on the most recent episode of Summer House, fans took to social media to share their disgust with Craig for “gaslighting” Paige.

A viewer thought that Craig’s behavior showed some red flags and thought he had “an issue talking down to women.” They also referred to him as a “gaslighter.”

Fans refer to Craig as a “gaslighter.” Pic credit: @courtney_a/Twitter

Another fan agreed and thought that the way Craig spoke to Paige was “toxic.”

Fans think Craig was being “toxic.” Pic credit: @somelady10/Twitter

A separate follower didn’t appreciate the way Craig spoke about Lindsay or Paige and referred to it as “disgusting.” They also pointed out that they thought Craig was “scared of strong, successful women.”

Fans refer to Craig as “disgusting.” Pic credit: @wwf__diva/Twitter

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover appear to be going strong despite Summer House drama

While it seems as though Paige and Craig may not be on the same page this season, they clearly seem to have moved past their differences.

Despite the drama on Summer House, Paige and Craig are still going strong.

They continue to be present on each other’s social media accounts and both have spoken very highly of one another. It seems as though they’ve worked through any issues that came up at the beginning of their relationship.

Fans will have an opportunity to watch their relationship continue to play out as Season 6 of Summer House continues.

Summer House airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.