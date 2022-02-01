Summer House: Paige DeSorbo says Craig Conover was ‘not the reason’ she moved on from Andrea Denver

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo felt bad about ending things with Andrea Denver and opens up about the reason why. Pic credit: Bravo

Paige DeSorbo has found herself in the middle of quite the love triangle on this season of Summer House.

Not only is she juggling Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and her Winter House love interest Andrea Denver, but she found out on the most recent episode that Craig has also been hooking up with The Hills star Kristin Cavallari.

Paige went from being excited at all of her summertime romance prospects to feeling upset that Craig was seeing someone else on the side — and she wasn’t the only one upset.

Andrea seemed disappointed that his good friend Craig never told him about his interest in Paige.

While Andrea and Craig seemed to hash things out with each other, the trailer for the remainder of the season shows Andrea visibly upset and crying. He admitted it was hard to see Paige with Craig because he had real feelings for her.

After seeing the trailer, Paige opened up about feeling bad for Andrea but didn’t want Craig taking the blame for their split.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo says Craig Conover was ‘not the reason’ she moved on from Andrea Denver

Paige looked like she was loving all of the attention she was getting from Andrea.

He was bringing her coffee to bed each morning and treating her like a queen. Paige was reciprocating his affection and kept commenting on how “hot” Andrea was.

She quickly changed her tune, however, once Craig arrived in the Hamptons. The two of them were all over each other, making it seem as though they were more seriously involved than she had led on.

The Season 6 trailer shows Andrea visibly upset about his fling with Paige coming to an end and seeing that made her feel “awful.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Paige admitted, “That makes me feel awful…I don’t ever want someone to be sad and me be the reason. So I really felt horrible when I heard him say that.”

Despite feeling bad about Andrea’s hurt feelings, Paige revealed that Craig wasn’t to blame for their love affair coming to an end and that she hadn’t even started seeing Craig at that time.

She said, “Craig was not the reason I stopped hanging out with Andrea.”

Paige continued, “I was no one’s girlfriend, so I was very much in the mentality of, I don’t really owe any of these guys any explanation on my decisions because I’m not their girlfriend.”

Summer House fans are not happy with the way Craig Conover treated Paige DeSorbo

Even though Paige admitted that she wasn’t Craig’s girlfriend at the time, she did become very bothered when she found out he had hooked up with Kristin.

After Lindsay Hubbard shared the news with Paige, Craig became agitated and referred to her as “weak” for letting Lindsay “get in her head.”

He then told Paige that he wouldn’t have come to the Hamptons that weekend had he known she was going to let Lindsay ruin things between them.

Following the episode, several Summer House fans took to social media and accused Craig of being “toxic” and “gaslighting” Paige.

Paige has yet to comment on the backlash from fans but she and Craig are still going strong.

Fans should tune in to new episodes of Summer House to see how Paige’s relationship with Craig continues to grow despite all of the drama.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.