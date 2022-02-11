Kristin Cavallari seemingly throws shade at Craig Conover over hookup rumors started on Summer House

Kristin Cavallari seemingly throws shade at Craig Conover following hookup rumors. Pic credit: Bravo

Things have been a little dicey between The Hills star Kristin Cavallari and Southern Charm’s Craig Conover.

The two of them had been friends for some time and she was spotting hanging out with him and his friend Austen Kroll last summer.

Rumors later circulated that one of them was hooking up with Kristin and on a recent episode of Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard revealed that it was allegedly Craig.

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo became upset after hearing the news as she and Craig had been seeing each other and she had no idea he was dating other women despite knowing the two of them weren’t exclusive at the time.

Kristin came out and denied rumors of a potential romance back in July of 2021 when she and Craig initially started hanging out and after the episode aired, sources revealed that Kristin thought Craig was “making it up” in an attempt to “capitalize on her name.”

While Kristin has not officially commented on the situation following the Summer House episode, she seemingly threw some major shade Craig’s way.

Kristin Cavallari seemingly throws shade at Craig Conover after hookup claim on Summer House

Kristin has remained quiet regarding the rumors that she and Craig hooked up and it seems that was intentional on her part.

She shared a post to her Instagram Stories that read, “The trick is to know enough that you don’t have to say a word.”

Below the image, she added a caption that said, “And that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

Kristin Cavallari posts a cryptic message. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

It’s possible the post is directed at Craig given the current situation with the hookup rumors.

Did Craig Conover lie about hooking up with Kristin Cavallari?

While it’s clear Craig and Kristin have different opinions regarding what happened between them, fans are left wondering who is telling the truth about what happened, if anything.

Craig is currently in a committed relationship with Paige, so it seems they worked past the rumors that spread while they were filming the show.

Now that Craig is being accused of potentially lying about the entire ordeal, it’s possible it could cause a rift in their relationship.

Amanda Batula, a good friend and costar to Paige, recently spoke out about the rumors and said that if Craig did make it up, she would be encouraging Paige not to stay in the relationship.

It’s unknown at this time whether or not the hookup actually happened.

Fans should stay tuned to new episodes of Season 6 of Summer House to watch Craig and Paige’s romance continue to play out.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.