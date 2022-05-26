Sister Wives star Janelle Brown joins ‘hostess with the most-ess’ Christine Brown for fun ’50s-themed party

Christine Brown really knows how to throw a party! Pic credit: @janellebrown117 and @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine and Janelle Brown might not be sister wives anymore, but the Sister Wives stars are still spending a lot of time together.

Kody’s former third wife Christine and his second wife Janelle continued to prove how strong their bond is after the ladies came together for another fun, themed party.

Although Christine left Kody Brown and their plural marriage behind in November 2021, she has stayed in contact with her former sister wife, Janelle.

Janelle Brown attends Christine Brown’s ’50s-themed bash: ‘She is the hostess with the most-ess’

The blonde duo came together over the weekend for a ’50s-themed bash, Christine proving that she can really throw a party! Janelle took to Instagram to share some pics from the soiree, which she captioned, “Super fun weekend again at @christine_brownsw 50’s themed party. She is the “hostess with the most-ess” 😀”

Janelle’s first pic included herself, Christine, and Christine and Kody’s daughter Mykelti. For her ’50s-themed attire, Janelle chose a perfectly-fitted green dress with a white collar and A-line waistline, which she paired with beige, strapped pumps. Janelle wore her signature platinum blonde hair pulled in a low ponytail and kept a few wispy locks free to frame her face.

Next to Janelle, Christine showed off her outfit for the evening, opting for a black-and-white, polka-dot dress and classic red Vans. Christine added a pair of horn-rimmed glasses to her ensemble and put her long, blonde hair into a ponytail.

Mykelti chose a green-and-white, polka-dotted dress with a white collar, while Janelle and Kody’s daughter Savanah wore a dark green, button-down-top dress and nude, strappy heels, matching her mom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christine went all out for the affair, even finding a ’50s-themed backdrop for taking photos, complete with a checkered design with old-school phonograph records and music notes.

The Sister Wives stars remain close amid Christine and Kody’s split

Christine has been trying her hand at hosting themed parties since she moved from Arizona back to Utah, where she’s living with her youngest daughter, Truely.

Last month, to kick off her 50th birthday, Christine hosted a 1920s-themed party, and the guests dressed as various versions of flappers, with plenty of sparkles, fringe, and pearl necklaces to make the party feel authentic.

In addition to partying together, Christine and Janelle have also vacationed together and taken day trips with their kids, while Kody missed out on it all.

Christine and Janelle recently hit up Disney World, traveled to Orlando, Florida, for business, and took their daughters on a Pink Adventure Tour through Sedona, Arizona.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.