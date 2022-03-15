Sister Wives fans note how much happier Christine Brown is as she enjoys vacation with Janelle, their kids

Christine and Janelle Brown continue to enjoy each other’s company after Christine’s split from Kody. Pic credit: TLC

Christine and Janelle Brown recently vacationed together and Sister Wives fans loved seeing how happy Christine was as she enjoyed herself.

Christine and Janelle continue to prove how strong their bond is despite Christine’s split from their plural marriage in November 2021.

The duo shared husband Kody Brown for nearly 30 years before Christine’s split. Since becoming a single woman, though, Christine has remained in close contact with her former sister wife, Janelle.

Christine Brown ‘loving’ vacation with former sister wife Janelle

This week, the pair visited Disney World with some of their kids and friends and Christine shared pics on her Instagram on Monday.

“Loving this vacation! Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for a photo!” Christine captioned the post.

In the pics she shared, Christine posed alongside her daughters Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and two of their friends, as well as Janelle’s daughter Savanah.

Christine and the rest of the group posed in front of Magic Kingdom, with Christine sporting her new Maleficent ears from Truely.

Janelle also shared a quick snap from the trip in her Instagram Stories. In the pic, Janelle joined her daughter Madison and her husband, Caleb, along with their kids Axel and Evie for a rollercoaster ride. “Disney fun!” Janelle captioned the pic.

On Christine’s Instagram post, her fans couldn’t help but notice how happy she is, especially since becoming a single woman. They took to her comments section to praise her newfound glow and contagious smile.

Sister Wives fans gush seeing Christine so happy following Kody split

One of Christine’s followers let her know that she looks much better without all of the drama from her strained marriage to Kody. “No drama looks sooo good on you!! 😍😍😍😍,” they wrote.

Another penned, “So happy to see you happy. It’s been hard to watch the way you were treated for so long.”

“Freedom looks good on you!” expressed another one of Christine’s supporters.

One of Christine’s fans wished her the best and told her, “So happy for you Christine. You deserve the best… and living your best life. 👏❤️”

“I am absolutely loving that glow you’re sporting these days ☀️ talk about a glow up 🙌,” wrote another one of Christine’s fans. “All of the pics since your divorce show how much leaving that heavy baggage behind has done wonders for your soul 🕊 loving it 👏”

Christine and Janelle have stayed close since Christine’s split from Kody and have vacationed together before with their kids. They took a road trip to California last fall and recently made the trek to Orlando, Florida for a Plexus retreat where they met up with 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins.

Janelle, Kody’s second wife, and Christine, who was Kody’s third wife, formed a bond that has withstood a failed plural marriage and friction with their husband. Christine seems happier than ever since her split but has remained close with Janelle and Sister Wives fans love to see it.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. New episodes of Cooking with Just Christine air every Sunday on TLC.com.